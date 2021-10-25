Keith Lee Comments On Looking Up To Randy Orton
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021
Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin.
During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran Randy Orton:
“I will say this. I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something that I feel like, I’m good for the rest of my career. Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor and someone that leads the way in a great fashion. The moment that he told me I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore because that’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he didn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, I’m good because now I know I’m everything I say I am. I’m good with that.”
https://wrestlr.me/71641/
