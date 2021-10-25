WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Keith Lee Comments On Looking Up To Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021

Keith Lee Comments On Looking Up To Randy Orton

Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin.

During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran Randy Orton:

“I will say this. I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something that I feel like, I’m good for the rest of my career. Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor and someone that leads the way in a great fashion. The moment that he told me I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore because that’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he didn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, I’m good because now I know I’m everything I say I am. I’m good with that.”

Click here to listen to the full interview.


