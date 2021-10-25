Acey Romero Recalls Almost Training In FCW and Why He Didn't

Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school.

“So when I got there, basically the first school that I was at, the fancy pants school that I went to in Massachusetts, like, it was very hard. This was back in 2008, so it was very hard for me. Like the first day was awesome and then it became miserable just because of some of the people that were there at the time. And they were just very mean and it was a hard environment to learn in, and like, I couldn’t even chain wrestle. I was there for a year and I didn’t even have that, so, yeah.

“Going into Bubba and D-Von’s school, again, I was very nervous but it was like night and day. Like, these guys couldn’t have been nicer. I had an interview with both of them about why do you want to do this, where did you train before. I told them and I told them about my experiences and Bubba was just like, ‘You know what? If I walked into that school right now, they’d kiss my feet. No one deserves to be treated like that.’ And I was just blown away, like, these guys are millionaires who were on TV when I was a kid and they’re way nicer to me. They actually seemed like they gave a s–t whether I was there or not.

“And honestly, there was one point where I was there for like a week or so, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ I was getting home sick, and I talked to Bubba and was like, ‘I’m having reservations with this stuff.’ And he was like, ‘You know what? I don’t care about your money. If you want your money back, I don’t care, but this must be important to you if you moved you life down here. So, I want you to think about it.’ And I ended up being there for two years.”