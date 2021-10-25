WWE WrestleMania 38 Tickets Go On Sale In November

WWE issued the following:

WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WrestleMania will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 am CT. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/WM38-presale.

In addition, WrestleMania Travel Packages, which will include tickets to WrestleMania Week events and exclusive WWE Superstar meet-and-greet experiences, will be available Monday, November 8, beginning at noon ET at www.wrestlemaniatravel.com.

Tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through seatgeek.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available.

Over the past 10 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional information on WrestleMania Week events will be forthcoming.

WrestleMania will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

