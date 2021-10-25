Eric Bischoff Says Ravens Disparaging Remarks Led To His Firing From WCW In 1999

During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff has discussed why he had no hard feelings about letting Raven go from WCW.

“It wasn’t a very memorable occasion. Scott Levy was kind of a malcontent. His character was a malcontent. He lived his character. And everything that Meltzer said was probably true. You had talent mouthing off about the company or expressing their opinions about the company, which is fine, as long as you’re not taking a check from that company.”

“If you’re taking a check from the company and you’re out there publicly disparaging it, I got no f*cking time for you, man. Hit the road, especially if you’re kind of a non-contributing talent, meaning you’re not moving any needles. You’re not generating any revenue. You’re certainly not a ratings pull.”

“You’re just another cog in the wheel as Levy was at the time. To have a guy like that on a show as powerful as Mancow’s was at the time as one of the top-rated shows in Chicago, which is a major television market. Why would I want a guy like that around?”



Following a brief return to ECW, Raven ended up in WWE where he is best remembered for his role in the hardcore division after capturing the Hardcore Title twenty-seven times.