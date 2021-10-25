Tonight's WWE RAW - Season Premiere, Draft Changes, One Match Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021
Tonight’s WWE RAW is being hyped as the "season premiere" episode and will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The show will feature all the fallout from last week's Crown Jewel 2021 event and officially introduce the red brand picks from the WWE Draft, which included The Street Profits, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Otis and Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Seth Rollins, Tegan Nox, Queen Zelina Vega, and Gable Steveson, among others.
The only match announced for tonight's broadcast as of this report is a rematch with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defending against AJ Styles and Omos, this took place during last week's Crown Jewel.
