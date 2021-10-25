WWE Announces Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2022

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE has officially announced its pay-per-view event schedule for 2022.
The announcement confirms that WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas
The company has also announced dates and locations for SummerSlam and Survivor Series.
Check out the announcement below:
For the first time in history, WWE today announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule. The 2022 slate, highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE.
The schedule is as follows*:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta - Saturday, Jan. 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis - Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas - Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. - Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago - Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville - Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location - Saturday, Nov. 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston
In addition to the events above, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at wwe.com/2022-PPV.
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer.
