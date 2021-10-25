WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mike Knox Attacks Trevor Murdoch After NWA Event
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 25, 2021
Following the NWA By Any Means Necessary main event last night, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch was still inside the steel cage that surrounded the ring, when Mike Knox emerged from the crowd and attacked the champion.
Mike Knox has had stints in WWE and IMPACT, and is perhaps most known for his stint in the Aces & Eights faction.
