Mike Knox Attacks Trevor Murdoch After NWA Event

Mike Knox has had stints in WWE and IMPACT, and is perhaps most known for his stint in the Aces & Eights faction.

We have been able to confirm @bookmikeknox was the assailant tonight who attacked @TheRealTMurdoch . More details as they’re available. https://t.co/bp9ZDtrz9j

Following the NWA By Any Means Necessary main event last night, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch was still inside the steel cage that surrounded the ring, when Mike Knox emerged from the crowd and attacked the champion.

Jon Moxley's Autobiography "Mox" Available For Pre-Order

Jon Moxley is set to release an autobiography simply titled "Mox." The book is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. The boo[...] Oct 24 - Jon Moxley is set to release an autobiography simply titled "Mox." The book is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. The boo[...]

Jordynne Grace Says Scott Steiner Reminds Her Of Her Grandpa

Jordynne Grace was recently interviewed by Generation Of Wrestling, where she was asked about Scott Steiner's character. “Oh, that’s hi[...] Oct 24 - Jordynne Grace was recently interviewed by Generation Of Wrestling, where she was asked about Scott Steiner's character. “Oh, that’s hi[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Wanted To Drop TNA Championship To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about how he was originally going to drop the TNA World Heavyweight Championship to Bob[...] Oct 24 - On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about how he was originally going to drop the TNA World Heavyweight Championship to Bob[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Rejected Being Inducted Into Vince McMahon's KMA Club

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he had ever turned out any ideas from WWE creative during his time with the company. [...] Oct 24 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he had ever turned out any ideas from WWE creative during his time with the company. [...]

Daniel Garcia Talks Wrestling Psychology, Bryan Danielson & Bringing It To TV

Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestle[...] Oct 24 - Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestle[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Crown Jewel Match A "Top Three" Moment In Her Career

Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. [...] Oct 24 - Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. [...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturda[...] Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturda[...]

News On Why Former WWE Superstars Didn't Appear At IMPACT Bound For Glory

IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World[...] Oct 24 - IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World[...]

GCW War Ready Results (10/23): Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki

Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courte[...] Oct 24 - Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courte[...]

QT Marshall Comments On Negative Reaction To AEW All Out Match With Paul Wight

QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the Al[...] Oct 24 - QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the Al[...]

WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Scariest Boogeyman Moments

WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...] Oct 24 - WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...]

Lex Luger Discusses His Relationship With Randy Savage

During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below:[...] Oct 24 - During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below:[...]

Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was give[...] Oct 24 - Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was give[...]

The Rock Responds To People Wanting Him To Run For President

Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...] Oct 24 - Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...]

WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...] Oct 24 - During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...]

Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Old IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...] Oct 24 - Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Full Results

The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...] Oct 24 - The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...]

IMPACT World Championship Changes Hands Twice at Bound for Glory

In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...] Oct 24 - In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...]

Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo to Capture Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...] Oct 24 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...]

The Good Brothers Retain IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...] Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...]

Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...]

"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...]

Rhino & Heath Defeat Cody Deaner & Joe Doering of VBD at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...]