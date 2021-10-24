Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT.

Today Nese made his official All Elite Wrestling debut working the AEW Dark tapings on Sunday at Universal Studios in Florida.

The former WWE Superstar wrestled Fuego Del Sol in a singles match.

Nese was released by WWE due to budget cuts in June 2021.