News On Why Former WWE Superstars Didn't Appear At IMPACT Bound For Glory

IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World Champion at the expense of Josh Alexander there were no debuts from former WWE Superstars as had been rumored.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company had plans to bring in three recently released WWE Superstars but those plans never materialized.

The first name was Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman. Many within the company thought he may debut last night as rumors had suggested, but apparently the two sides have not yet signed a deal despite having a number of talks.

In addition to Scherr, Windham Rotunda, formally Bray Wyatt was rumored but apparently, the talks have not progressed to being anywhere near having him sign with the company.

Finally, former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) was booked but apparently, he was unbooked at some stage.