GCW War Ready Results (10/23): Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki

THE BRISCOE BROTHERS ARE THE NEW GCW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! #GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_ ▶️ https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/UDJJsguHsy

- Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne was declared a no-contest due to interference from Atticus Cogar.

Check out the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful , -

Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles

Daniel Garcia Talks Wrestling Psychology, Bryan Danielson & Bringing It To TV

Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestle[...] Oct 24 - Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestle[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Crown Jewel Match A "Top Three" Moment In Her Career

Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. [...] Oct 24 - Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. [...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturda[...] Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturda[...]

News On Why Former WWE Superstars Didn't Appear At IMPACT Bound For Glory

IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World[...] Oct 24 - IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World[...]

GCW War Ready Results (10/23): Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki

Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courte[...] Oct 24 - Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courte[...]

QT Marshall Comments On Negative Reaction To AEW All Out Match With Paul Wight

QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the Al[...] Oct 24 - QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the Al[...]

WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Scariest Boogeyman Moments

WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...] Oct 24 - WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...]

Lex Luger Discusses His Relationship With Randy Savage

During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below:[...] Oct 24 - During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below:[...]

Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was give[...] Oct 24 - Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was give[...]

The Rock Responds To People Wanting Him To Run For President

Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...] Oct 24 - Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...]

WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...] Oct 24 - During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...]

Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Old IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...] Oct 24 - Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Full Results

The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...] Oct 24 - The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...]

IMPACT World Championship Changes Hands Twice at Bound for Glory

In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...] Oct 24 - In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...]

Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo to Capture Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...] Oct 24 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...]

The Good Brothers Retain IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...] Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...]

Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...]

"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...]

Rhino & Heath Defeat Cody Deaner & Joe Doering of VBD at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...]

Trey Miguel Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory

Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...] Oct 23 - Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...]

Jordynne Grace Crowned as First-Ever IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (October 23rd 2021)

For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...] Oct 23 - For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...]

The IInspiration Defeat Decay to Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles at IMPACT Bound for Glory

In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...] Oct 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...]

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves Just Got Engaged

Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...] Oct 23 - Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...]