WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Scariest Boogeyman Moments

Daniel Garcia Talks Wrestling Psychology, Bryan Danielson & Bringing It To TV

Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestler of all-time. At least top three. He’s some[...] Oct 24 - Daniel Garcia was recently interviewed by Jon Alba on One-on-One, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson. “He’s maybe my favorite wrestler of all-time. At least top three. He’s some[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Crown Jewel Match A "Top Three" Moment In Her Career

Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. “It didn’t quite go my way. I almost [...] Oct 24 - Sasha Banks appeared on Talking Smack, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. “It didn’t quite go my way. I almost [...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. Today Nese made his official[...] Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in the crowd during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. Today Nese made his official[...]

News On Why Former WWE Superstars Didn't Appear At IMPACT Bound For Glory

IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World Champion at the expense of Josh Alexander there w[...] Oct 24 - IMPACT wrestling held Bound for Glory 2021 last night and while the big event ended with the surprise of Moose calling his shot to become IMPACT World Champion at the expense of Josh Alexander there w[...]

GCW War Ready Results (10/23): Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki

Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful, - - Scramble Match: Al[...] Oct 24 - Last night GCW presented War Ready which took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles Check out the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful, - - Scramble Match: Al[...]

QT Marshall Comments On Negative Reaction To AEW All Out Match With Paul Wight

QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view received. Here is what Ma[...] Oct 24 - QT Marshall was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. during which he reflected on the negative feedback that his match with Paul Wight at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view received. Here is what Ma[...]

WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Scariest Boogeyman Moments

WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list below. Boogeyman’s scariest moments: WWE Top 1[...] Oct 24 - WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list below. Boogeyman’s scariest moments: WWE Top 1[...]

Lex Luger Discusses His Relationship With Randy Savage

During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below: Randy Savage: “Mach and I always had a gr[...] Oct 24 - During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca. Check out the highlights below: Randy Savage: “Mach and I always had a gr[...]

Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was given to him by IPWHF’s Seth Turner on Saturday [...] Oct 24 - Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ring was given to him by IPWHF’s Seth Turner on Saturday [...]

The Rock Responds To People Wanting Him To Run For President

Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters were in favor of the former professional wrestler an[...] Oct 24 - Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters were in favor of the former professional wrestler an[...]

WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part where Flair dropped the RAW Women's title belt. As p[...] Oct 24 - During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part where Flair dropped the RAW Women's title belt. As p[...]

Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Old IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been retired. Okada defeated Kota Ibushi in the G1 Cl[...] Oct 24 - Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been retired. Okada defeated Kota Ibushi in the G1 Cl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Full Results

The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOWN SHOW: Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcomed ever[...] Oct 24 - The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOWN SHOW: Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcomed ever[...]

IMPACT World Championship Changes Hands Twice at Bound for Glory

In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IMPACT World Champion. However, Alexander would go o[...] Oct 24 - In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IMPACT World Champion. However, Alexander would go o[...]

Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo to Capture Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. HARDCORE COUNT[...] Oct 24 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. HARDCORE COUNT[...]

The Good Brothers Retain IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships at tonight's Bound for Glory&nb[...] Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships at tonight's Bound for Glory&nb[...]

Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, which means that he can now have a championship matc[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, which means that he can now have a championship matc[...]

"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. The Demon is HERE!#BoundF[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. The Demon is HERE!#BoundF[...]

Rhino & Heath Defeat Cody Deaner & Joe Doering of VBD at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design. The e[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design. The e[...]

Trey Miguel Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory

Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat Match. Will @elpwre[...] Oct 23 - Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat Match. Will @elpwre[...]

Jordynne Grace Crowned as First-Ever IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile dropkick by @ImChelseaGreen! #BoundForGlory pic.tw[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile dropkick by @ImChelseaGreen! #BoundForGlory pic.tw[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (October 23rd 2021)

For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card including Cody vs Malakai 3 as well as matches from the[...] Oct 23 - For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card including Cody vs Malakai 3 as well as matches from the[...]

The IInspiration Defeat Decay to Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles at IMPACT Bound for Glory

In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havok to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Cham[...] Oct 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havok to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Cham[...]

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves Just Got Engaged

Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she has had the "Best birthday ever" and posted a photo[...] Oct 23 - Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she has had the "Best birthday ever" and posted a photo[...]