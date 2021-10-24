Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The ring was given to him by IPWHF’s Seth Turner on Saturday at the Showcase of Legends event in Albany, New York.

The 2021 class also includes Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz, Buddy Rogers, Frank Gotch, Danny Hodge, Terry Funk, Giant Baba, Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis, Mil Mascaras, Martin ‘Farmer’ Burns, George Hackenschmidt, Evan ‘Strangler’ Lewis, William Muldoon, Satoru Sayama ‘Tiger Mask,’ Antonio Inoki, Stanislaus Zbysko, Tatsumi Fujinami, Great Gama, Yusuf Ismail ‘Terrible Turk,’ Paul Pons, and Rikidozan.

IPWHF shared a photo of Flair and Seth Turner on Facebook: