Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2021
Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The 2021 class also includes Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz, Buddy Rogers, Frank Gotch, Danny Hodge, Terry Funk, Giant Baba, Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis, Mil Mascaras, Martin ‘Farmer’ Burns, George Hackenschmidt, Evan ‘Strangler’ Lewis, William Muldoon, Satoru Sayama ‘Tiger Mask,’ Antonio Inoki, Stanislaus Zbysko, Tatsumi Fujinami, Great Gama, Yusuf Ismail ‘Terrible Turk,’ Paul Pons, and Rikidozan.
IPWHF shared a photo of Flair and Seth Turner on
Facebook:
https://wrestlr.me/71614/
