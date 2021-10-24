WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Rock Responds To People Wanting Him To Run For President
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 24, 2021
Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States.
A poll was held where 46% of voters were in favor of the former professional wrestler and current Hollywood superstar campaigning for the coveted political spot.
The Rock posted the following on Instagram about it:
“Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day.
The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President.
For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:), Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.
But here’s the truth/
46% of Americans galvanized in support me being President is so humbling and it really sits me down and I shake my head in awe.
But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every fucking American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here. I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate. And that’s where I am today.
I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on.
Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of shit.
I’m not a politician, but that’s the truth.
Thanks @vanityfair and thanks Chris for chopping this polarizing, yet important subject up with me and our country”