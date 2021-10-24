WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part where Flair dropped the RAW Women's title belt.

As previously reported, the segment led to a real-life backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch, which had Flair escorted out of the building to avoid further issues between the Women's Champions.

The confrontation is believed to have stemmed from the fact that Charlotte was not happy with the segment which she believed made her "look weak" and the plan was for Flair to hand over the RAW Women's title, but things went off script and she pulled the title before dropping it.

It still remains somewhat unclear how the whole segment was meant to continue with some sources reporting that Lynch was always meant to chuck her title at Flair, either way, things didn't go as expected.

Check out the edited footage below: