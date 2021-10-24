WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2021

WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore

During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part where Flair dropped the RAW Women's title belt.

As previously reported, the segment led to a real-life backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch, which had Flair escorted out of the building to avoid further issues between the Women's Champions.

The confrontation is believed to have stemmed from the fact that Charlotte was not happy with the segment which she believed made her "look weak" and the plan was for Flair to hand over the RAW Women's title, but things went off script and she pulled the title before dropping it.

It still remains somewhat unclear how the whole segment was meant to continue with some sources reporting that Lynch was always meant to chuck her title at Flair, either way, things didn't go as expected.

Check out the edited footage below:


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #smackdown #charlotte flair #becky lynch
https://wrestlr.me/71612/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 24
WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Scariest Boogeyman Moments
WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...]
Oct 24 - WWE has released a new 'Top 10' video on Youtube, featuring the scariest moments in the career of the legendary Boogeyman. Check out the full list bel[...]
Oct 24
Lex Luger Discusses His Relationship With Randy Savage
During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca.  Check out the highlights below:[...]
Oct 24 - During a recent interview, Lex Luger discussed what his relationship was like with Randy Savage on Macho Mecca.  Check out the highlights below:[...]
Oct 24
Ric Flair Joins International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.  The ring was give[...]
Oct 24 - Ric Flair was presented with a ring as part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.  The ring was give[...]
Oct 24
The Rock Responds To People Wanting Him To Run For President
Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...]
Oct 24 - Many fans of The Rock have been very supportive of the idea of him running for president of the United States. A poll was held where 46% of voters we[...]
Oct 24
WWE Edited Charlotte Flair Dropping Title Belt During FOX’s SmackDown Encore
During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...]
Oct 24 - During Saturday night’s encore broadcast of SmackDown on FOX, WWE edited the segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, removing the part whe[...]
Oct 24
Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Old IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...]
Oct 24 - Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle and brought with him the old IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which had previously been[...]
Oct 24
IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Full Results
The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...]
Oct 24 - The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com: COUNTDOW[...]
Oct 24
IMPACT World Championship Changes Hands Twice at Bound for Glory
In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...]
Oct 24 - In the main event of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new IM[...]
Oct 24
Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo to Capture Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...]
Oct 24 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture th[...]
Oct 24
The Good Brothers Retain IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory
Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...]
Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...]
Oct 23
Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...]

Oct 23
"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...]
Oct 23
Rhino & Heath Defeat Cody Deaner & Joe Doering of VBD at Bound for Glory
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...]
Oct 23
Trey Miguel Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory
Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...]
Oct 23 - Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...]
Oct 23
Jordynne Grace Crowned as First-Ever IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound for Glory
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...]
Oct 23
AEW Dynamite Results (October 23rd 2021)
For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...]
Oct 23 - For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...]
Oct 23
The IInspiration Defeat Decay to Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles at IMPACT Bound for Glory
In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...]
Oct 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...]
Oct 23
WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves Just Got Engaged
Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...]
Oct 23 - Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...]
Oct 23
WWE Announcer Threatens Legal Action Against Rapper
WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn.  Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan. [...]
Oct 23 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn.  Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan. [...]
Oct 23
Lance Archer Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite
During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator [...]
Oct 23 - During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator [...]
Oct 23
LIVE NOW: Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hall of Fame Induction & More
IMPACT Wrestling has posted their Countdown show for Bound for Glory online, ahead of tonight’s PPV.  Don't miss Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hal[...]
Oct 23 - IMPACT Wrestling has posted their Countdown show for Bound for Glory online, ahead of tonight’s PPV.  Don't miss Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hal[...]
Oct 23
Bryan Danielson Advances To Semi-Finals In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
Bryan Danielson has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament with a victory over Dustin Rhodes on tonight's Sat[...]
Oct 23 - Bryan Danielson has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament with a victory over Dustin Rhodes on tonight's Sat[...]
Oct 23
SPOILERS: Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation Results
Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation,[...]
Oct 23 - Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation,[...]
Oct 23
Ruby Soho Advances To Semi-Finals In AEW TBS Championship Tournament
During Saturday night on AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Penelope Ford to advance to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She wi[...]
Oct 23 - During Saturday night on AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Penelope Ford to advance to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She wi[...]
Oct 23
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Rematch For Monday's WWE RAW
WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s "s[...]
Oct 23 - WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s "s[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π