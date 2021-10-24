IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Full Results

The following are the results of last night's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com:

COUNTDOWN SHOW:

Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcomed everyone to Bound for Glory. They ran down the lineup for the PPV.

They aired a Hall of Fame induction video for Awesome Kong.

Gail Kim came out on stage to induct Kong. She said that tonight is a special night, so special that she was going crazy to find the perfect words for her friend Kia Stevens. She knew Kia was special before she ever met her. She remembers Low Ki coming out pre-Knockouts about this incredibly talented woman from Japan and Gail knew the company needed her.

She knew Kia was special the first time she came out to face Gail for the first time. Gail said, "Oh sh**" when Kong first stepped out on stage. They had more matches and created better chemistry every time. They had something to do and something to prove to better women's wrestling. In wrestling, you have an opportunity to create wrestling and with Kong, they were able to do that.

Kim said that when you look back at 2007, who would have known that two woman of color would have had that opportunity and thanked management at that time - Scott D'Amore, Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter and Dutch Mantel. She said wrestling Kia has taken a year off her career but she would do it again and again a million times over. She thanked Kong from the bottom of her heart and thanked her for being so Awesome.

Kong inspired and opened the door for the next generation. Kim introduced Awesome Kong. The crowd chanted, "Thank you Kong."

Kong thanked everyone but said that everything she had planned in her speech, Gail sort of said, so she's going to go on the fly. She thanked Impact for believing she was worthy of this award. She thanked everyone who bought DVDs and shows and kept Impact's buzz going on the Internet so they could keep going from the days of the six-sided ring and on. She said her feud with Gail Kim is the reason she is getting this award today and thanked the Lord above for gifting her that opponent.

Kong thanked Scott D'Amore and Dutch Mantel for being the original producers for the Knockouts division for allowing them to have the opportunity, the time and for defending them and making sure they got the same chances and didn't lose them or time because they were women. She thanked her husband. She thanked SHIMMER Wrestling, run by Dave Prazak. She said a lot of the women in the business you see today are because SHIMMER planted the seeds in Chicago. She thanked Lexie Fyfe for helping making sure the women were employed during the lean times. Kong said that if anyone tells you that you can't accomplish your dreams, don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it. Go out and do it.

She thanked Impact dor putting her into the Hall of Fame. The Knockouts roster came out and embraced her after the speech. Cheerleader Melissa aka Raisha Saeed who managed Kong was on stage as well. She, Kong and Gail posed together on stage.

They aired a "Tag Me In" PSA.

First Digital Media Champion to be crowned: John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve with Black Taurus vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne with Kaleb with A K (replacing Tenille Dashwood).

The referees have new shirt designs for tonight's event.

Everyone attacked John Skyler and sent him to the floor. It settled down to Grace and Bahh with Grace getting the better of the exchange. Skyler nailed Grace but was challenged by Green. Green nailed a missile dropkick. Steve snapped Green's neck. Steve set up for a charge but was tripped up by Kaleb. All big spots with one talent hitting a move but being cut off by another talent's big move. Grace began stacking talents up in the corner, whipping them in one by one. Bahh reversed a whip and sent Grace in. Bahh hit a big Avalanche into all of them. Skyler tossed Bahh to the outside but was clotheslined by Steve in the corner. Steve went for a superplex but was caught and drilled off the top by Skyler for a two count. Green slapped Skyler. He came back and struck her. Grace caught him with the Grace Driver and scored the pin.

Your winner and the first Digital Media Champion, Jordynne Grace!

This was fine but with six talents (plus Kaleb) and not much time, they were doing this Spaceballs style - Ludicrous Speed!!!

Matt and D'Lo ran down the lineup for the show as they closed out the Countdown show.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay vs. The IInspiration, making their Impact debut.

The IInspiration were sung to the ring by the singer of their theme song, Harley Cameron. They looked BEYOND happy walking down to the ring, literally like someone who had escaped Alcatraz Island happy. It was a big time entrance. They did mic work saying they were here to inspire you. I always loved their WWE act and this was just a few small tweaks on it and it worked.

Decay had new outfits and makeup style for the PPV. Cassie and Rosemary went back and forth. Jessie tagged in but was overwhelmed by Havok. Decay nailed a series of charges in the corner on McKay. Rosemary then bit her. The IInspiration were able to cut off Rosemary and doubleteamed her, tagging ina dn out. Jessie and Rosemary went for a double hair mare and tossed each other.

Havok and Cassie tagged in and well, it didn't go well for Cassie at first. The IInspiration were tossed into the corner and Havok nailed a hip attack and Facewash on them at the same time. Havok covered Cassie, but got her shoulder up at the last second. Havok was knocked out. Rosemary drilled Cassie but Jessie tagged in. She controlled Rosemary and knocked Havok back off the apron again. They worked over Rosemary, who kept kicking out.

Havok returned and they worked over Cassie. Cassie clotheslined Rosemary over the top to the floor. They tried to double-team Havok to no effect, but then they avoided a charge and she hit the ring post. That seemed to be a turning point. Rosemary returned and rolled up McKay but Cassie made the blind tag. She wiped out Rosemary with a leaping knee. They nailed a combination powerbomb/neckbreaker on Rosemary and scored the pin.

Your winners and new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration!

Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown ran down the lineup.

Gia Miller interviewed Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt. Purrazzo said it's just like Impact to punish them for taking the fight to Mickie James after everything Mickie has done to her. Their relationship is best on respect but Purrazzo won her Knockouts titles on her own. This might be the most high profile fight of her title reign but she's not star struck. She's going to do what she does best, breaking both of James' arms.

They aired a video package on Josh Alexander forfeting the X-Division Championship.

New X-Division Champion to be crowned: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo.

Everyone battled. ELP was sent to the floor. Maclin suplexed Miguel but ELP broke up the pinfall. Trey came back to nail a big dropkick. He went for a dive but Maclin moved. Trey flipped around the ropes. Maclin tried to powerbomb him off the apron but failed. Everyone battled back into the ring, where Trey was chopped in the corner by each of his opponents, who were trying to outdo the other.

Trey battled back and nailed a Muta Lock on ELP after kicking Maclin away. Maclin returned to grab him by the throat. Miguel fought him off and nailed a Northern Lights suplex on Maclin while still maintaining the leg hold on ELP. Miguel was discarded. ELP nailed springboard off the ropes into a rana, then a step-up enziguiri on Maclin. He raked his opponents' back.

Migiel returned and measured and worked over his opponents until ELP nailed him low. ELP went to come off the ropes but Maclin drilled him in the breadbox in mid-air. Maclin controlled the ring, scoring two counts on each opponent. Miguel made a comeback but went for a handspring cartwheel off the ropes but as he rebounded, Maclin speared him through the ropes while he was upside down. Maclin hit the ring and wiped out ELP with a dive, then nailed another flip dive outside on Miguel. A crazy series of highspots.

Maclin climbed up on the outside of the buckles but was nailed from behind with a enziguiri by ELP. He drilled Maclin to the floor but was then caught with a cutter by Miguel on the floor as he rebounded off the ropes outside. The crowd chanted, "This is awesome." It's a ridiculous series of athletic feats. Maclin was nailed with a Code Red in the corner for a two count. Maclin nailed a DVDR for a two cout. ELP tried to get involved and was sent to the outside. Maclin set up Trey on the top rope, going for a superplex. Trey dazed him but was raked across ther back by ELP, who then powerbombed Maclin into the ring. He then nailed a super rana off the top on Miguel, who crashed down on Maclin. He nailed Maclin with a splash off the top but Maclin kicked out.

Maclin came back with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. He declared ELP was "f***ing dead" but Trey got involved and nailed a enziguiri to Maclin who was sent to the floor. ELP and Miguel battled back and forth. ELP almost scored a two count. He went to punch Miguel low but hurt his hand. Trey pulled out a protective cup. Trey nailed a brainbuster and came off with a Meteora, pinning ELP.

Your winner and new X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel!

Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James. James said this is her toughest challenge to death because Deonna Purrazzo was one of the best Knockouts Champions in history. She wanted her on Empowerrr for the NWA for a reason but now Deonna has made it personal, even going to her home to attack her. She said she hasn't held the title in eight years and she's had self doubts but tonight isn't about just the Knockouts title but proving to herself that she deserves to hold a title again. Deonna is going to give her the fight of her life but that makes the title win so much sweeter.

Heath & Rhino (?) vs. Violent by Design's Joe Doering & Deaner with Eric Young.

No partner came out with Heath Miller. Heath had promised to fight alone if Rhino didn't appear. They all attacked him while his back was turned. Doering was forced from the ring by the referee. Deaner nailed a rolling neckbreaker. VBD took their time tagging in and out, working over Heath. This went on for some time until Rhino hit the ring and cleaned house. The crowd chanted for ECW and then for a Gore. He Gored the hell out of Deaner and scored the pin.

Your winners, Heath and Rhino!

They aired highlights of the Awesome Kong Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction and the Digital Media Championship win for Jordynne Grace.

Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Ellering was proud of her partner and said that what better way to celebrate her first Bound for Glory was to win the Gauntlet. Moose and W. Morrisey said that was cute but only one of them is going to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

20 Competitor Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Sabin with more competitors to be announced. Sabin to enter at number one. Morrisey to enter at number twenty.

Sabin was number one. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rocky Romero, as a surprise, was number two. They went back and forth with armdrags before shaking hands. Romero drilled him and worked over his back before giving him an eyepoke. Sabin nailed several knees but missed a charge in the corner. Romero nailed a series of clotheslines.

Madman Fulton was #3. Rohit Raju was fourth. Everyone battled.

Tasha Steelz was #5, the first Knockout to enter the bout. She began stomping Sabin, who was down on the mat.

Rachael Ellering was #6. Steelz was waiting for her but Rachael ducked the clothesline and nailed a TKO. Fulton tried to nail her but was kicked into the ropes. Raju pulled his hair from the apron as Sabin and Ellering dumped her.

#7 was Savannah Evans. She immediately went after Ellering, saving Steelz. She and Ellering were eliminated and got into each other's faces on the floor before being separated by officials.

#8 was Johnny Swinger. #9 was Melina. Swinger drilled her and sent her to the mat, which she crashed down while doing a split.

#10 was Dale Torborg as the Kiss Demon, without any mention of Kiss at all. Well, no one could have expected this one! Swinger held the ropes down for him, then tried to get an autograph from him. Demon obliged, then tossed him out.

#11 was Brian Myers. He faced off with Demon. #12 was Matt Cardona. Melina was eliminated.

Unlucky #13 was Laredo Kid. #14 was Sam Beale. Myers tried to tell Beale to help him against Cardona, even though he had sent Beale packing on Impact TV this past Thursday. They tried to toss him out together.

#15 was Rich Swann. Beale tossed Myers to a big pop.

#16 was Ace Austin. He ducked when the Demon charged and Ace pulled the ropes down. The Demon was eliminated.

#17 was Moose. He powerbombed Beale out of the ring and into the crowd to eliminate him.

#18 was Eddie Edwards. Moose nailed him as he got in the ring.

#19 was Alisha Edwards. Moose went to the floor and worked over Eddie. Alisha nailed him with a Singapore Cane. She and Eddie worked over Moose and beat him down with the canes.

#20 was W. Morrisey. The Edwards beat him with the canes. Morrisey tossed Edwards out atop the hapless other eliminated wrestlers. Edwards was tossed by Moose but not before Moose accidentally nailed Morrisey. They began arguin. Rohit ttied to convince them to get along and work with him but was tossed out.

Sabin tossed Austin, but as the referees held Austin back, Madman Fulton returned and attacked Sabin, leaving him easy prey. Morrisey and Moose tossed him out. Cardona nailed Radio Silence on Moose. Moose turned on Morrisey and tossed him.

It came down to Moose vs. Matt Cardona. They battled back and forth until Moose speared Cardona for the pin.

Your winner, Moose!

Gia Miller interviewed Rhino and Heath Miller. Rhino thanked Heath for never giving up on him and asked him to tell his kids that Uncle Rhino is back.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice.

David Finlay and Bey started out, working each other over with some nice counter-wrestling before facing off. Bey got really aggressive and worked over Finlay but was caught. Finjuice began tagging in and out, working over Bey. Robinson nailed a leaping back senton splash but Bey nailed a jawbreaker and tagged in Hikuleo. Gallows tagged himself in and the big guys went face to face and slugged it out.

Finlay tagged in but was overwhelmed by Hikuelo's strength and size. He was worked over by Bullet Club. Robinson finally tagged in and wiped Bey out with an insanely great Gutbuster for a two count. The Good Brothers attacked everyone. Hikuleo booted Karl Anderson in the face. Gallows drilled Hikuleo and everyone was down as the referee counted them on the mat. The crowd chanted, "This is awesome."

Robinson nailed a splash off the top on Bey but Anderson picked the bones and stole the pin.

Your winners, Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers!

They ran a video package on Minoru Suzuki coming.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James.

They started battling before the bell and ended up on the floor. Mickie nailed several kicks and choked Purrazzo against the apron. They battled towards the entrance stage, where Deonna was run into it. Mickie jumped off the stage but was caught and run backwards into it. They made it clear the bell hadn't started.

Purrazzo brought her back to the ring, where the bell finally rang. She was all over Mickie, who fired back with punches as they rolled around the mat. Purrazzo caught her and suplexed James over for a two count. She controlled Mickie and sent her to the floor, where she was almost counted out. Deonna drilled her across the back. James was whipped hard across the ring. She tried ti make a comeback with a rana but was caught and powerbombed. She covered James for a two count.

Deonna demanded she fight back and James slapped her. Deonna kneed her but was caught with a big forearm rebounding off the ropes. They nailed high cross bodyblocks on each other at the same time. The referee counted them both out at the same time. They fought to their feet. Dueling chants. Mickie nailed a rana and a flapjack. James went to the top for the Lou Thesz Press for a two count. James continued the assault with a DDT but Purrazzo again kicked out at the last second. Mickie was shocked that Purrazzo wasn't defeated.

James worked over the champion in the corner. Purrazzo battled back and went for the Queen's Gambit piledriver. James fought out of it. Purrazzo finally nailed it but James kicked out and the champion was stunned. The crowd chanted "This was awesome." Purrazzo grabbed a steel chair but the referee took it away. James went for a DDT but was drilled backwards into the corner. They battled up the ropes. James bit her to get Purrazzo away. She went for a Thesz Press off the ropes but the champ pulled referee Brandon Tolle into the line of fire.

James saw Purrazzo coming with a chair and drilled her with a kick. Brandon crawled over to make the pinfall but Deonna kicked out at two. James went to the top but Purrazzo caught her and locked on an armbar on the ropes, then yanked her by her arm off the ropes, sending her crashing down into the ring. James came back with a kick to the head and a tornado DDT for a three count.

Your winner and new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James!

They announced a Hard to Kill PPV 1/8/22 in Dallas, Texas.

Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander.

The crowd chanted, "Bring it Home" at Alexander. They have some time here. Lots of nice wrestling where they are feeling each other out. Alexander worked over Cage's back and scored several two counts. Cage has tape on his shoulder. Alexander nailed a backbreaker for another two count. Cage fired back with rights but was caught with a Northern Lights Suplex for another two count. Dueling chants.

Alexander grabbed Cage for a Fireman's Carry but Cage slipped out. Alexander went for the C4 Spike but Cage backdropped him over the top to the floor. Cage went for a slididng kick but Alexander avoided it and snatched him in an anklelock while Cage was in the ropes and he was standing on the floor. Cage sent him into the ringside barricades.

Back in the ring, Cage went to work, nailing a neckbreaker for a two count. He held Alexander on the mat, grinding him with an elbow to wear down the challenger. Alexander fought to his feet but was nailed with a big right. Cage worked him over in the corner with punches. Cage drilled him with chops in the corner. Alexander fired back with chips in the corner. They drilled each other with strikes, forearms and chops.

Alexander scored with a German suplex into the buckles, wiping both men out. They fought to their feet, slugging it out. Alexander nailed several European forearms. Alexander backdropped Cage and charged but Cage avoided the charge. Alexander rebounded with a big kick. Cage escaped a powerbomb attempt and rained down punches in the corner but was still caught and slammed down for a close two count.

Cage made a comeback and went for the Killswitch but Alexander used a anklepick. They grappled on the mat with Cage almost scoring a pinfall. Cage used the ropes to stand on his back. Josh came off the ropes with a knee strike to the back of the head for a close two count. Alexander went for a Torture Rack but Cage slipped out and nailed a tornado DDT off the ropes for another two count.

Cage missed a charge in the corner and was nailed with the Chaos Theory rolling back suplex for a close two count. Cage was trapped in a crossface submission, so he bit at Alexander, who then grabbed an anklelock. Cage kicked at him but was turned over into a Sharpshooter. Cage fought his way to the ropes to force a break.

They battled to the top rope as the fans dueled with chants again. Alexander wanted to go for a superplex but Cage fought him off. Cage was backdropped into the ring. Alexander missed a top rope moonsault and was speared. Cage covered him for a two count. Cage went for the Killswitch but Alexander escaped. Cage was snapped on the top. They battled again on the top. Alexander was shoved off. Cage nailed a top rope splash for a two count.

They battled back and forth until Cage was sent into the ring post shoulder-first. Alexander grabbed the anklelock. Cage made it to the outside of the ropes but was pulled back to the center of the ring. He stepped on Cage's arm to prevent him from escaping and Cage submitted.

Your winner and new Impact Champion, Josh Alexander!

Cage presented the title to Alexander and embraced him.

Alexander celebrated on the buckles with the title. Alexander's wife, former ROH star Jade Chung entered the ring with their son and embraced the new champ.

Moose hit the ring and demanded his title shot right now by virtue of winning the Gauntlet for the Gold.

Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Moose.

Josh was concerned about his family and pushed them into a corner, then turned to face Moose as the bell rang. Moose charged speared Alexander and scored the pin.

Your winner and new Impact Champion, Moose!

Moose stood over the beaten Alexander even though his wife was checking and consoling Alexander as they went off the air.