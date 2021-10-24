Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo to Capture Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

The Good Brothers Retain IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...] Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team [...]

Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, wh[...]

"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your[...]

Rhino & Heath Defeat Cody Deaner & Joe Doering of VBD at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody D[...]

Trey Miguel Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory

Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...] Oct 23 - Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El P[...]

Jordynne Grace Crowned as First-Ever IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound for Glory

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...] Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (October 23rd 2021)

For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...] Oct 23 - For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card inclu[...]

The IInspiration Defeat Decay to Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles at IMPACT Bound for Glory

In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...] Oct 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havo[...]

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves Just Got Engaged

Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...] Oct 23 - Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she h[...]

WWE Announcer Threatens Legal Action Against Rapper

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn. Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan. [...] Oct 23 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn. Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan. [...]

Lance Archer Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator [...] Oct 23 - During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator [...]

LIVE NOW: Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hall of Fame Induction & More

IMPACT Wrestling has posted their Countdown show for Bound for Glory online, ahead of tonight’s PPV. Don't miss Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hal[...] Oct 23 - IMPACT Wrestling has posted their Countdown show for Bound for Glory online, ahead of tonight’s PPV. Don't miss Awesome Kong's IMPACT Hal[...]

Bryan Danielson Advances To Semi-Finals In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Bryan Danielson has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament with a victory over Dustin Rhodes on tonight's Sat[...] Oct 23 - Bryan Danielson has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament with a victory over Dustin Rhodes on tonight's Sat[...]

SPOILERS: Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation,[...] Oct 23 - Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation,[...]

Ruby Soho Advances To Semi-Finals In AEW TBS Championship Tournament

During Saturday night on AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Penelope Ford to advance to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She wi[...] Oct 23 - During Saturday night on AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Penelope Ford to advance to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She wi[...]

WWE Announces Crown Jewel Rematch For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s "s[...] Oct 23 - WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s "s[...]

Former WWE Superstar Appears On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese appeared several times in the crowd during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. He was first shown during the AEW World Titl[...] Oct 23 - Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese appeared several times in the crowd during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. He was first shown during the AEW World Titl[...]

AEW Rampage Fast Nationals Reveal Viewership Dropped From Last Week

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has reported the fast nationals for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. This week's live broadcast pulled in 5[...] Oct 23 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has reported the fast nationals for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. This week's live broadcast pulled in 5[...]

Security Reportedly Escorted Charlotte Flair Out Of SmackDown

In a further update on the backstage incident that went down between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown, it is being reported b[...] Oct 23 - In a further update on the backstage incident that went down between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown, it is being reported b[...]

WATCH: Footage Resurfaces Of Edge Asking Bret Hart For Advice In 1992

Footage has surfaced of Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show in 1992, regarding how to get signed by WWF. In the video, Bret Hart gave adv[...] Oct 23 - Footage has surfaced of Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show in 1992, regarding how to get signed by WWF. In the video, Bret Hart gave adv[...]

The Season Finale Of 'Rhodes To The Top' Airing Tonight On TNT

The season finale of “Rhodes to the Top” airs tonight at 10PM EST on the TNT. Check out the official synopsis for the reality show below:[...] Oct 23 - The season finale of “Rhodes to the Top” airs tonight at 10PM EST on the TNT. Check out the official synopsis for the reality show below:[...]

NJPW Announces Kazuchika Okada Is Coming To The U.S.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kazuchika Okada is coming to the United States for the promotion’s Battle In The Valley special on No[...] Oct 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kazuchika Okada is coming to the United States for the promotion’s Battle In The Valley special on No[...]

Charlotte Flair Has Heat For Backstage Incident At Friday's WWE SmackDown

As previously reported there was an incident backstage involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting th[...] Oct 23 - As previously reported there was an incident backstage involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting th[...]