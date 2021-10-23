WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Moose Wins Call Your Shot Trophy at IMPACT Bound for Glory
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 23, 2021
At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former World Champion Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and trophy, which means that he can now have a championship match of his choosing at any time over the next year.
Oct 24 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the legendary Mickie James defeated "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. HARDCORE COUNT[...]
Oct 24 - Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, successfully retained their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships at tonight's Bound for Glory&nb[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. The Demon is HERE!#BoundF[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the team of Rhino and Heath reunited and successfully defeated the duo of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design. The e[...]
Oct 23 - Trey Miguel captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, defeating Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat Match. Will @elpwre[...]
Oct 23 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Jordynne Grace was crowned as the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Missile dropkick by @ImChelseaGreen! #BoundForGlory pic.tw[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (October 23rd 2021) For one final week, it's Saturday, and you know what that means! The final pre-empted episode of AEW Dynamite hit TNT tonight with a bumper card including Cody vs Malakai 3 as well as matches from the[...]
Oct 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, The IInspiration defeated Decay's Rosemary and Jessicka Havok to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Cham[...]
Oct 23 - Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019, and now they are officially engaged to marry! Carmella revealed on her social media that she has had the "Best birthday ever" and posted a photo[...]
Oct 23 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn. Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan. Hamilton took to Instagram revealing Gunn used his[...]
Lance Archer Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Kingston will now face Bryan Danielson[...]
Oct 23 - Bryan Danielson has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament with a victory over Dustin Rhodes on tonight's Saturday edition of Dynamite on TNT. Danielson will [...]
SPOILERS: Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation Results Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air on YouTube. - Ryo Mizanami & [...]
Oct 23 - During Saturday night on AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Penelope Ford to advance to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She will next go up against Kris Statlander. Following [...]
Oct 23 - WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s "season premiere" episode of RAW on USA Network. Th[...]
Former WWE Superstar Appears On AEW Dynamite Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese appeared several times in the crowd during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. He was first shown during the AEW World Title Eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Dus[...]
Oct 23 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has reported the fast nationals for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. This week's live broadcast pulled in 515,000 viewers and 272,000 viewers in the key adul[...]
Oct 23 - In a further update on the backstage incident that went down between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown, it is being reported by Fightful Select that Flair was asked to leave th[...]
Oct 23 - Footage has surfaced of Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show in 1992, regarding how to get signed by WWF. In the video, Bret Hart gave advice to Joe E. Legend and a very young Edge aged 19[...]
Oct 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kazuchika Okada is coming to the United States for the promotion’s Battle In The Valley special on November 13, 2021 in San Jose California. An oppone[...]
Oct 23 - As previously reported there was an incident backstage involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown. PWInsider is reporting that as a result of the incident Charlotte Flair has[...]
Oct 23 - Former WWE/TNA/ECW Trinity was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to promote her NFT from OK Boomer. During the episode, she revealed she never really got on with ring veteran Mick[...]