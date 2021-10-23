WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"The Demon" Dale Torborg Re-Emerges at IMPACT Bound for Glory

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 23, 2021

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view, former WCW star "The Demon" Dale Torborg made an appearance during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.


