WWE Announcer Threatens Legal Action Against Rapper

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has threatened legal action against former Roc Nation artist Westside Gunn.

Gunn is a big pro wrestling fan.

Hamilton took to Instagram revealing Gunn used his voice without his permission.

He posted, "Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables….that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are….🤬’d. You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too.

Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong."

Westside Gunn has yet to respond.