Lance Archer Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During Saturday night's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer by pinfall to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Kingston will now face Bryan Danielson in the second round.

Archer appears to have been injured during the match.

At one point during the match, Archer tried to deliver a moonsault off the top rope but Kingston moved and Archer landed on his head. It didn't look good.

The referee and Dr. Sampson checked on Archer outside the ring. Archer managed to get back in the ring for Kingston to roll him up for the pin.

The good news is those in attendance have reported that Archer was able to get back to his feet to head backstage.