SPOILERS: Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation Results
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2021
Before Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air on YouTube.
- Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante & Unnamed Partner
- FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Ianua - Emi Sakura def. Reka Tehaka - Preston “10” Vance def. QT Marshall - Paul Wight def. Argun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo
