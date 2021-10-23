WATCH: Footage Resurfaces Of Edge Asking Bret Hart For Advice In 1992

Footage has surfaced of Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show in 1992, regarding how to get signed by WWF.

In the video, Bret Hart gave advice to Joe E. Legend and a very young Edge aged 19:

19 year old Edge asks WWF champion Bret Hart about trying to get signed to the WWF in 1992 on a talk show. pic.twitter.com/BULtVKmvsp — The Macho Beard (@Machobeard4life) October 22, 2021

Edge has since seen the footage which he thought was lost and commented:

“Thought this footage was lost. After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier.”