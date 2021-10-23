Former TNA Star Trinity Claims Mickie James Actually Beat Her Up In The Ring

Former WWE/TNA/ECW Trinity was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to promote her NFT from OK Boomer. During the episode, she revealed she never really got on with ring veteran Mickie James and she actually was involved in a shoot fight with her during her time in TNA wrestling.

On Mickie James:

“I was so new to this whole thing. If you didn’t pay your dues and sleep in your car for 10 years before you got on TV, no one cared about you. No one thought you deserved to be there. I understand that. I got ahead of that. I went on those independents, and I saw all those people trying to make it. A lot of people were very resentful. When I had to wrestle some of those girls that were there before me, it wasn’t always a good match. Alexis Laree didn’t really like me. She was there way before me in the wrestling business, Mickie James. I got to TNA before her and she did not like me. When we were fighting, when we had that one big match, we were really fighting, literally really fighting. It didn’t come across as a good match. The match sucked because she was literally fighting me, like beating me up. I’m like, ‘I get to do it back to you, so I don’t care what you’re doing to me.’ She was really hitting me.”

