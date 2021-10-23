Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Final Announced Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 airs tonight at 10 pm ET at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The pre-show begins at 9 pm ET.

Below is the final announced card:

IMPACT World Championship

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

IMPACT X Division Championship (Vacant)

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Hikuleo)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Decay (Havok and Rosemary) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 15 TBA Entrants

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Heath and TBA vs. Violent By Design

IMPACT Digital Media Championship (Intergender Six-Way Match — Pre-Show)

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne