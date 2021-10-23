WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ryback Slams Mansoor & WWE, Mansoor Fires Back
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 23, 2021
Former WWE superstar Ryback took to Twitter to insult current WWE superstar Mansoor and WWE's product.
Mansoor was quick to fire back, quote-tweeting the insult with a screenshot of Ryback's account back when he held a poll to decide what his next move would be--- to which the fans 72% voted for him to just retire and not go anywhere.
