AEW Rampage Results (October 23rd 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 22, 2021

It's Friday and you know what that means. It feels good to be back watching AEW after 6 days since Dynamite and 3 days since Dark. We have our last show filmed in Miami from last week tonight with AEW Rampage featuring 3 matches including our first match in the men's Title Eliminator Tournament. With Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks on commentary to start us off this week, let's get straight into the wrestling!

Orange Cassidy w/ Chuck Taylor defeated Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook via Pinfall (8:17)

Orange Cassidy comes out with his ribs taped and to start the match after being attacked by Matt Hardy last week, and he goes for the Orange Punch after the opening bell, just to get caught with a huge Spinebuster from Powerhouse Hobbs for an early near fall. Hobbs goes to work on Cassidy on the outside as he uses the ring post and steel steps to cause damage. When we go back to the ring, Hobbs continues to beat down Cassidy as he hits a couple of huge Side Slams on him. Cassidy goes for the Tilt-A-Whirl DDT but Hobbs blocks it and flattens him as we go to break. When we come back, Cassidy is locked in a Half Crab as Hobbs continues to beat him down. Hobbs catches Cassidy and gets him in a Torture Rack but Cassidy endures it and fights out with elbows and strikes. Cassidy goes for that DDT again and gets caught but he turns it into a roll up pin for two. Hobbs gets up and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch but Hobbs catches him and squashes him in the corner. He and referee, Bryce Remsburg, get into an argument and whilst distracted, Cassidy rolls up Hobbs with the Mousetrap pin to get the victory and advance in the Eliminator tournament.

Penta Interview

Tony Schiavone invites Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes and the commentary team let us know that Fenix is injured so that's why he's not with them. Before he can speak though, he notices some people in the crowd with the same green masks that FTR wore last week. Penta approaches them and removes their masks to reveal two randomers but FTR attack from behind and they and Tully Blanchard take out Penta and Alex until PAC runs down to make the save.

Dr Britt Baker w/ Jamie Hayter & Rebel defeated Anna Jay via Submission (10:27)

This is a non-title match that the commentators and even Justin Roberts announce as a grudge match. We start off with Baker getting the better of Anna with strikes but Anna comes back the same way when Britt pauses to do her DMD taunt. Britt goes for Lockjaw, Anna reverses and goes for the Queenslayer as we see where this match is heading one way or the other. Britt seems to be outwrestling Anna but she comes back and hits a nice little head kick to Britt and then goes for the Koji Clutch but Britt makes the ropes before she can lock it in before Britt grabs Anna by the hair and then drops her face first into the turnbuckle to take control heading to the break. When we come back Britt hits a huge forearm and follows it with the Slingblade and the Twisting Neckbreaker for a two. Rebel gives Britt the Glove but Anna won't stay down and catches Britt with a DDT and a dropkick for her own two. Anna goes for the Queenslayer but Baker makes the ropes. Both women go back and forth with roll up pins but Ana then locks in the Queenslayer. Britt breaks free thanks to her girls on the outside but then Anna locks it in again and Britt almost taps but makes it to the ropes in time. She then catches Anna with a kick and locks in the Lockjaw to get the win. Fantastic match.

Britt locks on the Lockjaw again after the bell but Tay runs out to make the save and we should be getting Britt vs Tay very soon.

Tony Schiavone Main Event Interview

Tony has stolen Mark Henry's job. He goes to Andrade first who says that he is going to win again. PAC says this should have been settled weeks ago but Andrade had his help get him the victory but with everyone banned from ringside, tonight we see revenge for the Death Triangle and then Andrade can stop obsessing over PAC and the Lucha bros. Enough talk, time for the main event. (Bring back Mark Henry)

PAC defeated Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall (16:22)

I've been looking forward to this all week! El Idolo vs El Bastardo 1 was great and this could be even better as we get underway with a kick, a Snap German Suplex and a Tope from PAC to start us off. PAC rolls Andrade back in and goes to the top but Andrade catches him and PAC falls but Andrade can't get PAC with a running knee strike. The Bastard regains control with his excellent kicking. Andrade can't seem to get any momentum us the Brit just brutalises him in the middle of the ring. Andrade goes for a boot in the corner, PAC tries to avoid it and can't and then Andrade hits a Tornado to the outside to finally flip the momentum in his favour as we head to commercial. He maintains the pressure both in the ring and outside throughout the break and when we come back, Andrade hit the Three Amigos Suplexes for a two count. PAC eats a huge pump kick to the face and went for his Slingshot DDT on the apron but misses and spills to the outside.

PAC dives onto El Idolo with a Hurricanrana and then hits the Orihara Moonsault to boot! He then hits a Springboard Cutter to get a two back in the ring before Andrade has to escape from the Brutaliser by scrambling to the ropes. Andrade guillotines PAC on the top rope and then tries to slam him from inside the ring to out as both men land on the apron but Andrade gets the best of the situation when Andrade hits a reverse DDT and follows it by finally hitting his Slingshot DDT. Andrade heads to the top and PAC knocks him off the top before he hits an Avalanche Brainbuster from the top rope but Andrade somehow kicks out at two. Both men exchange slaps to the face from their knees but when Andrade switches to elbows, PAC counters with a thrust kick and a Poisonrana. Andrade comes back but both men exchange counters and roll ups which results in PAC getting the pinfall! This was a fantastic match!

After the match Malakai Black appears after the lights go out and Black mists the Bastard and goes to get a chair. Out walks Arn Anderson and the Cody makes the save from behind. Cody goes to attack Malakai with the chair but Black escapes as we head towards Cody vs Malakai 3 tomorrow!

Full disclosure, my Fite was all over the place tonight so apologies if I missed anything. We now have less than 24 hours until our next dose of AEW when we get a live Dynamite tomorrow, so I guess I'll see you guys then. Catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy until then. Adios.


