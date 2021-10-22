New WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champions

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, a "Title Exchange" closed the show.

The plan was for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to exchange titles since they were both drafted to opposite brands.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch tossed her belt at Raw Women’s Champion Flair who handed it to Sonya Deville to exchange with Lynch.

Sasha Banks then came out and called Flair a "b*tch" for thinking that she is going to rule the blue-brand on Friday nights.

Banks and Flair got into a fight after Lynch left the ring.