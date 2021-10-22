Paul Wight Returning To The Ring On This Weekend’s AEW Dynamite?

Paul Wight has hinted that he may be about to lace up his boots again for Saturday Night Dynamite this week. Wight last competed at AEW All Out with a win over QT Marshall.

Highlights courtesy of Wrestling Inc.

On whether he felt he had any ring rust before his match at All Out:

“Yes and no. The hard part is just to tell your brain to be quiet, it’s not natural to fall down and it is not natural to take bumps in our business. When you haven’t done it in a while, your brain is kind of like, ‘I shouldn’t fall down,’ but you have to just relax and remember your body knows what to do and your subconscious knows what to do and just have fun and go and do it. So, yes it is fun to get back in the ring and have some fun wrestling and lace up my boots and rock and roll a little bit.”

On if he’d be willing to go to the top rope:

“No, I don’t think so. I did all my high-flying stuff back in the day, but I don’t know, a big enough match, right opponent, right situation, I’m insane. You talk about high spots and that’s just an evolution of the business. I’m not saying it’s right, it’s different because I am from an older generation so I look at fast-moving high spots sometimes as too much. But then again, you look at our younger viewers and younger audiences, they are running several devices at the same time, holding their attention on social media, it is very hard to get their attention span. So, the old days of settling down and telling a story and being in a headlock for five minutes or something to get the crowd to go crazy, this new crowd, new audiences, it might make them go and find something else to watch. So it is a difficult mix of trying to make that connection with the audience. I think any way you can make yourself unique and special and make that connection as a talent because wrestling is art.”

On a potential match this weekend:

“I might be lacing up my boots this Saturday, it’s about that itch. It has been a little bit so I’m bringing my gear bag with me, so if you come to the event in Orlando, you might see my big ass in the ring. Where else are you going to see 400lbs of spandex, brother? That alone is worth the price of admission. ”