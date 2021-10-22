First 30 Minutes of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Will Be Commercial-Free

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the first 30 minutes of NXT Halloween Havoc this Tuesday will be commercial free.

In addition, WWE is hosting a costume contest for fans that attend the taping at the Performance Center in Orlando.

The winning costume will get to meet an NXT 2.0 star.

Below is the card for the big event on USA Network:

Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Stipulation to be revealed after the spinning of the wheel

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

Stipulation to be revealed after the spinning of the wheel

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut or return of a new mysterious Superstar (possibly Elias)

The debut of Solo Sikoa

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis invite NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to enter a Haunted House for finding the mid-card title