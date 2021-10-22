What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

The names heading to SmackDown on a permanent basis are, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Hit Row, Ridge Holland, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Ricochet, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, MACE, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, The Viking Raiders, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Aliyah, Drew Gulak, and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDown with the 2021 WWE Draft officially set go into effect today.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

Cody Rhodes Reveals The Number One Thing He Has Learned

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on The Kliq during which "The American Nightmare" spoke about the importance of stepping outside your comfort zone. Here is what he said: "The number one t[...] Oct 22 - Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on The Kliq during which "The American Nightmare" spoke about the importance of stepping outside your comfort zone. Here is what he said: "The number one t[...]

Melina Perez Spotted In Las Vegas Ahead Of IMPACT Bound For Glory

Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Women’s Champion Melina Perez is currently in Las Vegas, the site of tomorrow night’s IMPACT Bound for Glory 2021 event. It remains unclear if[...] Oct 22 - Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Women’s Champion Melina Perez is currently in Las Vegas, the site of tomorrow night’s IMPACT Bound for Glory 2021 event. It remains unclear if[...]

WWE Announces Two Segments For Tonight’s SmackDown On FOX

WWE SmackDown tonight takes place from Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena. The following segments have been announced for the broadcast on FOX: - Xavier Woods’ coronation as[...] Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown tonight takes place from Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena. The following segments have been announced for the broadcast on FOX: - Xavier Woods’ coronation as[...]

Tenille Dashwood Removed From IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Madison Rayne will replace Tenille Dashwood in the intergender six-person match for the new IMPACT Digital Media Championship at Bound for Glory on Saturday. It re[...] Oct 22 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Madison Rayne will replace Tenille Dashwood in the intergender six-person match for the new IMPACT Digital Media Championship at Bound for Glory on Saturday. It re[...]

Paul Wight Returning To The Ring On This Weekend’s AEW Dynamite?

Paul Wight has hinted that he may be about to lace up his boots again for Saturday Night Dynamite this week. Wight last competed at AEW All Out with a win over QT Marshall. Highlights courtesy of Wre[...] Oct 22 - Paul Wight has hinted that he may be about to lace up his boots again for Saturday Night Dynamite this week. Wight last competed at AEW All Out with a win over QT Marshall. Highlights courtesy of Wre[...]

Why Eva Marie Has Been Absent From WWE Television

Eva Marie has been off WWE television since September 27 after she was attacked by Shayna Baszler. Following this WWE announced Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow, this wa[...] Oct 22 - Eva Marie has been off WWE television since September 27 after she was attacked by Shayna Baszler. Following this WWE announced Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow, this wa[...]

SPOILER: Top Former WWE Superstar Likely To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting that Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman in WWE is expected to debut for IMPACT Wrestling this weekend. Scherr was spotted flying to Las Vegas the site of tomorrow ni[...] Oct 22 - PWInsider is reporting that Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman in WWE is expected to debut for IMPACT Wrestling this weekend. Scherr was spotted flying to Las Vegas the site of tomorrow ni[...]

First 30 Minutes of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Will Be Commercial-Free

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the first 30 minutes of NXT Halloween Havoc this Tuesday will be commercial free. In addition, WWE is hosting a costume contest for fans that at[...] Oct 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the first 30 minutes of NXT Halloween Havoc this Tuesday will be commercial free. In addition, WWE is hosting a costume contest for fans that at[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW returns tonight with a live episode of Rampage on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The announced lineup includes: - AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. A[...] Oct 22 - AEW returns tonight with a live episode of Rampage on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The announced lineup includes: - AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. A[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDo[...] Oct 22 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDo[...]

Tony Khan Announces TBS Title Tournament Kicking Off On Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that a tournament for the new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament is set to [...] Oct 22 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that a tournament for the new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament is set to [...]

Who Produced Top Matches At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Fightful Select has revealed who produced some matches which took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday: - Jason Jordan produced Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Mansoor vs.[...] Oct 22 - Fightful Select has revealed who produced some matches which took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday: - Jason Jordan produced Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Mansoor vs.[...]

City Name Reportedly On WWE's Banned Word List

WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During last week's Friday Night SmackDown at the Toy[...] Oct 22 - WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During last week's Friday Night SmackDown at the Toy[...]

Ruby Soho Confirmed For Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever

Ruby Soho is making her long-awaited return to independent wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestl[...] Oct 22 - Ruby Soho is making her long-awaited return to independent wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestl[...]

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Released From Hospital

Good news abound following "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan getting rushed into the hospital for emergency surgery. The wrestling legend's wife took to Instagram to update fans on his condition. “After [...] Oct 22 - Good news abound following "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan getting rushed into the hospital for emergency surgery. The wrestling legend's wife took to Instagram to update fans on his condition. “After [...]

Lacey Evans Welcomes Second Child Into The World, Already Eyeing A Comeback

Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already e[...] Oct 22 - Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already e[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Wanted Mickie James Farm Attack To Be "Sopranos"-Like Moment

Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James. "Actually, this was something that we were going to do the taping[...] Oct 22 - Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James. "Actually, this was something that we were going to do the taping[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Tony Khan To "Shut Up"

It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded. Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share[...] Oct 22 - It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded. Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share[...]

Booker T on Keith Lee: "I think the verdict's still out on how far this guy's gonna go."

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and expressed concerns over the health issues that Lee has had as of late. “Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict&[...] Oct 22 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and expressed concerns over the health issues that Lee has had as of late. “Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict&[...]

Jeff Hardy Wants Willow In WWE, Reveals SmackDown Dream Matches

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of bringing Willow to the WWE. “I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about[...] Oct 22 - Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of bringing Willow to the WWE. “I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about[...]

Second Generation Star To Debut On Tonight's 205 Live

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced. Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon, real[...] Oct 22 - Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced. Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon, real[...]

Marshall Von Erich Welcomes Son Archie Into The World

MLW star Marshall Von Erich took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife Coral have welcomed their newborn son Archie Ross Von Erich into the world this past Thursday afternoon Marsha[...] Oct 22 - MLW star Marshall Von Erich took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife Coral have welcomed their newborn son Archie Ross Von Erich into the world this past Thursday afternoon Marsha[...]

Adam Pearce Files Trademark On His Nickname

Adam Pearce, who currently worked in WWE as an on-screen authority figure, has filed a trademark on the nickname "Scrap Iron" with the USPTO. “Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is i[...] Oct 22 - Adam Pearce, who currently worked in WWE as an on-screen authority figure, has filed a trademark on the nickname "Scrap Iron" with the USPTO. “Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is i[...]

Lineup Announced For PWG's A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll)

PWG has announced the lineup for November's event It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll). PWG World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs Bandido PWG World Tag Team Champ[...] Oct 22 - PWG has announced the lineup for November's event It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll). PWG World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs Bandido PWG World Tag Team Champ[...]