Who Produced Top Matches At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Fightful Select has revealed who produced some matches which took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday:

What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDo[...] Oct 22 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDo[...]

Tony Khan Announces TBS Title Tournament Kicking Off On Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that a tournament for the new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament is set to [...] Oct 22 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that a tournament for the new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament is set to [...]

City Name Reportedly On WWE's Banned Word List

WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During last week's Friday Night SmackDown, you may h[...] Oct 22 - WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During last week's Friday Night SmackDown, you may h[...]

Ruby Soho Confirmed For Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever

Ruby Soho is making her long-awaited return to independent wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestl[...] Oct 22 - Ruby Soho is making her long-awaited return to independent wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestl[...]

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Released From Hospital

Good news abound following "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan getting rushed into the hospital for emergency surgery. The wrestling legend's wife took to Instagram to update fans on his condition. “After [...] Oct 22 - Good news abound following "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan getting rushed into the hospital for emergency surgery. The wrestling legend's wife took to Instagram to update fans on his condition. “After [...]

Lacey Evans Welcomes Second Child Into The World, Already Eyeing A Comeback

Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already e[...] Oct 22 - Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already e[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Wanted Mickie James Farm Attack To Be "Sopranos"-Like Moment

Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James. "Actually, this was something that we were going to do the taping[...] Oct 22 - Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James. "Actually, this was something that we were going to do the taping[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Tony Khan To "Shut Up"

It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded. Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share[...] Oct 22 - It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded. Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share[...]

Booker T on Keith Lee: "I think the verdict's still out on how far this guy's gonna go."

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and expressed concerns over the health issues that Lee has had as of late. “Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict&[...] Oct 22 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and expressed concerns over the health issues that Lee has had as of late. “Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict&[...]

Jeff Hardy Wants Willow In WWE, Reveals SmackDown Dream Matches

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of bringing Willow to the WWE. “I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about[...] Oct 22 - Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of bringing Willow to the WWE. “I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about[...]

Second Generation Star To Debut On Tonight's 205 Live

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced. Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon, real[...] Oct 22 - Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced. Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon, real[...]

Marshall Von Erich Welcomes Son Archie Into The World

MLW star Marshall Von Erich took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife Coral have welcomed their newborn son Archie Ross Von Erich into the world this past Thursday afternoon Marsha[...] Oct 22 - MLW star Marshall Von Erich took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife Coral have welcomed their newborn son Archie Ross Von Erich into the world this past Thursday afternoon Marsha[...]

Adam Pearce Files Trademark On His Nickname

Adam Pearce, who currently worked in WWE as an on-screen authority figure, has filed a trademark on the nickname "Scrap Iron" with the USPTO. “Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is i[...] Oct 22 - Adam Pearce, who currently worked in WWE as an on-screen authority figure, has filed a trademark on the nickname "Scrap Iron" with the USPTO. “Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is i[...]

Lineup Announced For PWG's A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll)

PWG has announced the lineup for November's event It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll). PWG World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs Bandido PWG World Tag Team Champ[...] Oct 22 - PWG has announced the lineup for November's event It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll). PWG World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs Bandido PWG World Tag Team Champ[...]

WATCH: Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All

EC3's brainchild Free The Narrative held it's second ever show, which can be watched for free on YouTube. The description reads: Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become? After his s[...] Oct 22 - EC3's brainchild Free The Narrative held it's second ever show, which can be watched for free on YouTube. The description reads: Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become? After his s[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/21/2021) / Final Card For Bound For Glory

The go-home show before IMPACT's Bound For Glory 2021 event saw some loose ends get tied up and some final changes towards the match card take place. Here are your results: X-Division Championship [...] Oct 22 - The go-home show before IMPACT's Bound For Glory 2021 event saw some loose ends get tied up and some final changes towards the match card take place. Here are your results: X-Division Championship [...]

Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List

Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2. Utami Hayashishita3. Impact Knockouts Champion D[...] Oct 21 - Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2. Utami Hayashishita3. Impact Knockouts Champion D[...]

'Go-Big Show' Featuring Cody Rhodes Has A Season Two Premiere Date

TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6, 2022. The show will feature Rhodes on the[...] Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6, 2022. The show will feature Rhodes on the[...]

Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow

AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...] Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...]

Jim Ross Dealing With 'Potential Skin Cancer' Issue

AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...] Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...]

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...] Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...]

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results (10/21/21) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...] Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...]

Becky Lynch Retains SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...] Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...]