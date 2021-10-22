City Name Reportedly On WWE's Banned Word List

WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

During last week's Friday Night SmackDown, you may have noticed "Ontario" wasn't mentioned as the location for the broadcast which terminated from the Toyota Arena

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was noted that the name of the city was banned from being said. Instead, the company referred to their location as "Southern California."

It remains unclear why the city name could not be mentioned.