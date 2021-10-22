Ruby Soho Confirmed For Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDo[...]
Oct 22 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that a tournament for the new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament is set to [...]
Who Produced Top Matches At WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Fightful Select has revealed who produced some matches which took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday: - Jason Jordan produced Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Mansoor vs.[...]
City Name Reportedly On WWE's Banned Word List WWE has long had a list of banned words and terminology that can't be uttered on television, often at the directive of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During last week's Friday Night SmackDown, you may h[...]
Oct 22 - Ruby Soho is making her long-awaited return to independent wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestl[...]
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Released From Hospital Good news abound following "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan getting rushed into the hospital for emergency surgery. The wrestling legend's wife took to Instagram to update fans on his condition. “After [...]
Oct 22 - Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already e[...]
Oct 22 - Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James. "Actually, this was something that we were going to do the taping[...]
Oct 22 - It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded. Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share[...]
Oct 22 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and expressed concerns over the health issues that Lee has had as of late. “Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict&[...]
Oct 22 - Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced. Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon, real[...]
Oct 22 - MLW star Marshall Von Erich took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife Coral have welcomed their newborn son Archie Ross Von Erich into the world this past Thursday afternoon Marsha[...]
Adam Pearce Files Trademark On His Nickname Adam Pearce, who currently worked in WWE as an on-screen authority figure, has filed a trademark on the nickname "Scrap Iron" with the USPTO. “Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is i[...]
Oct 22 - EC3's brainchild Free The Narrative held it's second ever show, which can be watched for free on YouTube. The description reads: Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become? After his s[...]
Oct 22 - The go-home show before IMPACT's Bound For Glory 2021 event saw some loose ends get tied up and some final changes towards the match card take place. Here are your results: X-Division Championship [...]
Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6, 2022. The show will feature Rhodes on the[...]
Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...]
Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...]
Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...]
Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...]
Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...]
nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down." nZo[...]
