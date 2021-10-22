Lacey Evans Welcomes Second Child Into The World, Already Eyeing A Comeback

Lacey Evans has recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Evans was reportedly set for a WWE RAW Women’s Title run prior to her having to leave due to pregnancy, but now she's already eyeing a comeback.

A fan on Twitter quipped: “Lacey gave birth like yesterday and is already trying to get her spot back. I love her.”

Lacey responded: "Spot? Nah. I just don’t run my mouth unless I can back it up. As of yesterday….I can now back it up. 9 months of watching these nasties run their mouth is over. Muahahahhaabbabbababb."

Prior to this, Evans had posted the following on Instagram:

“I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to fully be apart of welcoming our second child into the world. My daughter wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions. I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with……so home it was. Born 4:20am in my recliner. 7lbs 8oz. With my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time. I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile. It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now.”

How soon do you think we'll see Lacey Evans return to the ring?