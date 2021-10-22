Deonna Purrazzo Wanted Mickie James Farm Attack To Be "Sopranos"-Like Moment

Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about her ongoing feud in IMPACT Wrestling with Mickie James.

"Actually, this was something that we were going to do the tapings before the last tapings and it just didn’t work out. There wasn’t enough time to do it. There’s only so much crew and you need to do it while there’s a million other things taping and going on. So it didn’t work out two months ago. But we were able to get it done last month at the tapings.

"It’s just fun because I feel like this story with Mickie is something I haven’t really gotten prior to this. I haven’t necessarily had a long-drawn-out storyline that I can really sink my teeth into and character development, show a lot of range in. At first, it was just going to be a brawl in her house ‘cause it was going to be later at night. I just didn’t want to be awake until two in the morning during tapings. So I was like, ‘There’s this block in between and could we try to do it during that?’ Then it just worked out that it was going to be during the day. We were like, ‘It should be on the farm.’ Yeah, it’s a one-take ‘pray all goes well.’

"There was a lot of different ideas we had and there was so much space we could have used, but I think we were able to put the best product out there. I’ve said this a ton, too, these cinematic-type things are really hit or miss. People either really love them or they really hate them. I was really nervous, as I am with most things, going out and seeing the reaction that people were going to have. The fact that everyone really loved it and was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah! This is awesome! These ladies are gonna kill each other!’ That was the vibe I really wanted."