Jeff Hardy Wants Willow In WWE, Reveals SmackDown Dream Matches

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of bringing Willow to the WWE.

“I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about Willow all the time.” “Especially when I saw the theme in real life and how cool that was, so that naturally got my wheels spinning. I’ve always talked about bringing Willow into WWE with a black wedding dress and all these images I had in my head. He looks awesome and he can do all this cool stuff in the ring, but where does it go? Where is the longevity of it all? That’s what I’m still trying to figure out in my imagination.”

Following the WWE Draft, Hardy spoke about what he's looking forward to most about coming back to SmackDown.

“I am looking forward to just a two hour show and being back on SmackDown.” “I’m a big fan of The Bloodline and what they’re doing now. It’s just so exciting– the Usos and Roman Reigns. I’m going to have a little momentum making this change, so it’s super exciting with what’s possible with me. I think SmackDown is going to be a good thing for me, a great thing.”

Any SmackDown dream matches for Jeff Hardy?