Second Generation Star To Debut On Tonight's 205 Live

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode has three matches announced.

Amari Miller will team up with Valentina Feroz to take on Katrina Cortez and the new star making her debut, Yulisa Leon.

Yulisa Leon, real name Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, is the daughter of Mexican wrestler Bronco. She is WWE’s first Mexican-born female Superstar and a second-generation wrestler.

Leon signed with the WWE back in April after her successful run in CMLL.

Tonight's 205 Live will also see Xyon Quinn face Jeet Rama, as well as Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson.