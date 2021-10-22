WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 22, 2021
EC3's brainchild Free The Narrative held it's second ever show, which can be watched for free on YouTube.
The description reads:
Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become?
After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey of self-discovery in his return to the ring when Scherr battles ec3 in “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.”
Is Scherr’s fight against ec3 and his #ControlYourNarrative mantra?
Or is Scherr’s fight against himself?
Free The Narrative is a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known.
“Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it.
To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.”
In “Free The Narrative” those stories are told.
For more intel and to sign up for FTN’s email list visit
