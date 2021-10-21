'Go-Big Show' Featuring Cody Rhodes Has A Season Two Premiere Date

January 6th - as BIG as it gets #GoBigShow Season 2 Sneak Peek 👀 FOLLOW @GoBigShowTBS #codyrhodes @rosariodawson @bertkreischer @JenniferNettles @TPAIN @GoBigShowTBS pic.twitter.com/FOx8Bz8oMp

The show will feature Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer Nettles

The second season will begin on January 6, 2022.

TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022.

Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List

Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2. Utami Hayashishita3. Impact Knockouts Champion D[...] Oct 21 - Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2. Utami Hayashishita3. Impact Knockouts Champion D[...]

Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow

AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...] Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...]

Jim Ross Dealing With 'Potential Skin Cancer' Issue

AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...] Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...]

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...] Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...]

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results (10/21/21) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...] Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...]

Becky Lynch Retains SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...] Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...]

nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber

The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down." nZo[...] Oct 21 - The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down." nZo[...]

Big E Retains WWE Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went do[...] Oct 21 - Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went do[...]

Xavier Woods Wins 2021 King Of The Ring Tournament At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: K[...] Oct 21 - Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: K[...]

Goldberg Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up the victory with a vicious spear off the stage! [...] Oct 21 - Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up the victory with a vicious spear off the stage! [...]

Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: Q[...] Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: Q[...]

Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and were successful in defending them. Courtesy of [...] Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and were successful in defending them. Courtesy of [...]

Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here i[...] Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here i[...]

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went d[...] Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went d[...]

WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal

WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organization. It is a multi-year deal, and the announcement[...] Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organization. It is a multi-year deal, and the announcement[...]

The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what [...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what [...]

WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later

WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Universal championship defense against Brock Lesnar w[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Universal championship defense against Brock Lesnar w[...]

MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."

MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera are the "four pillars" of AEW. "I tho[...] Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera are the "four pillars" of AEW. "I tho[...]

Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada

Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke h[...] Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke h[...]

Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right

Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun process because I explained to him my vision of wh[...] Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun process because I explained to him my vision of wh[...]

Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber

MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia. Homicide returned to MLW at Fightland when he te[...] Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia. Homicide returned to MLW at Fightland when he te[...]

WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT

WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV st[...] Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV st[...]

Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card at 1 PM EST. Below is the final announced [...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card at 1 PM EST. Below is the final announced [...]