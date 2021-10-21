'Go-Big Show' Featuring Cody Rhodes Has A Season Two Premiere Date

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6, 2022. The show will feature Rhodes on the[...]
Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This comes after Chavo Guerrero inter[...]
Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, the WWE Hall Of Famer posted a photo of a nasty-look[...]
Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH[...]
Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now live. We shoot to the pre-show set where Kayla Bra[...]
Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com he[...]
nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down." nZo[...]
Oct 21 - Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went do[...]
Oct 21 - Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: K[...]
Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down: Q[...]
Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and were successful in defending them. Courtesy of [...]
Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here i[...]
Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went d[...]
Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organization. It is a multi-year deal, and the announcement[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what [...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Universal championship defense against Brock Lesnar w[...]
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera are the "four pillars" of AEW. "I tho[...]
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke h[...]
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun process because I explained to him my vision of wh[...]
Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia. Homicide returned to MLW at Fightland when he te[...]
WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV st[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card at 1 PM EST. Below is the final announced [...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the following announcement: The Crown Jewel Kickoff Show[...]