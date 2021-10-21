Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

This comes after Chavo Guerrero interfered in the original match, helping Andrade get the win on the September 10 edition of Rampage.

Below is the updated card:

- Tony Schiavone interviews AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M

- PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo with everyone banned from ringside

- AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Anna Jay

- The reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket

- AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy