Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021
AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.
This comes after Chavo Guerrero interfered in the original match, helping Andrade get the win on the September 10 edition of Rampage.
Below is the updated card:
- Tony Schiavone interviews AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M
- PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo with everyone banned from ringside
- AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Anna Jay
- The reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket
- AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy
https://wrestlr.me/71538/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 21
Oct 21 - Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Ramp[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, th[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now [...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy o[...]
Oct 21 nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...]
Oct 21 - The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverag[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]