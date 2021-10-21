WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021
In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.
Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:
WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
We get a quick message from the commentary trio about the WWE trip to Saudi Arabia and then we switch gears and get ready for our highly-anticipated main event of the show.
With that said, the extensive video package airs to tell the story leading up to the WWE Universal Championship showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
We're back inside Mohammed Abdu Arena and out comes "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, accompanied by his special counsel -- Paul Heyman. The two head to the ring as "The Head of the Table" prepares for his Universal Title defense against "The Beast Incarnate."
He settles into the ring and his music dies down. Brock Lesnar's theme hits and the fans in Saudi Arabia give him the clear-cut biggest pop of the evening. Definite Road Warrior pop for the big fella.
The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Brock goes right at Reigns, who tried to avoid the action early on. Finally things pick up another level as Reigns takes over and starts dominating the action as the fans try and rally behind Lesnar.
Reigns takes it to Lesnar for a while and then Lesnar starts to fight back into competitive form. He goes for a suplex and hits the first of what could be many, until Reigns cuts his attempt to take him kicking-and-screaming to "Suplex City" short and takes back over.
Now we watch as Reigns takes back over. He blasts Lesnar with a Superman Punch and goes for the cover, but Lesnar kicks out and keeps this one alive. He starts to fight back into competitive form and eventually, he shifts the momentum into his favor.
Lesnar beats Reigns from one end of the ring to the other. He hits a bunch of suplexes as the fans keep getting louder and louder. He charges at Reigns in the corner but Reigns moves and Lesnar smashes his dome into the corner hard.
This sees Reigns try and take back over, only for Lesnar to "hulk up" out of nowhere. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers. Lesnar takes back over and hits an F5. After some more action we see Lesnar hoist Reigns up for another F5, and he hits this one as well.
The only problem is, they also took the referee out on the way down. Lesnar goes for the pin but the referee is completely out of it. Lesnar gets off of Reigns and heads over to the referee. He lets out a war scream and then picks the ref up by his belt line with one hand.
He turns around right into a big spear from Reigns and now both guys are down and there is still no conscious referee in sight. With this being the scene, we see Paul Heyman grab the Universal Championship. He slides it in the ring in the middle of Reigns and Lesnar both and simply yells, "You know what to do with it!"
But we don't know who he's talking to. Reigns and Lesnar don't seem to be sure either. Lesnar ends up with the title and he goes to blast Reigns with it, only for Uso to appear in the ring and take him out. Reigns then follows up and finishes off Lesnar and pins him for the victory to retain his Universal Championship.
Reigns and The Usos head to the back and we see Paul Heyman leave with them, but he looks very, very unsure of things. He keeps looking at Reigns and nervously looking back in the ring at Lesnar with confusion. Reigns celebrates with Usos and doesn't really acknowledge Heyman, even though he's stealing the scene in every camera shot he's included in during this post-match scene.
Reigns finally does look at Heyman, only to get the title from him and hoist it in the air. Heyman puts his hands together and bows his head to Reigns. We see Lesnar recovering in the ring looking around confused and angry. That's how this jam-packed special event from Saudi Arabia goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!
Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns
