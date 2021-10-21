Becky Lynch Retains SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

We return inside the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the ring announcer begins his pre-match ring introductions for our next championship contest of the evening -- which will be a triple-threat bout.

The familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song plays as the reigning, defending SmackDown Women's Champion begins making her way down to the ring. During her entrance, highlights from recent weeks are shown.

"Big Time Becks" settles into the ring and her music dies down. Now we hear Sasha Banks' theme play and "The Boss" heads down to the squared circle as more highlights from their rivalry playing out on WWE TV in recent weeks airs.

Now with two of the three competitors in this triple-threat match are in the ring, it is time to welcome the third and final participant. The theme hits to bring out Bianca Belair and the lady with "The EST of WWE" settles in the ring.

The ring announcer does the formal pre-match introduction for the challengers and then the champion, with all three getting a nice pop from the fans, but Lynch clearly feeling like the biggest star of the bunch to the fans in Saudi Arabia.

We hear the bell sound and we're off-and-running with this one. Lynch, Banks and Belair all go at it to get this one started. Lynch is bumped out of the ring, leaving Banks and Belair alone to duke it out inside the squared circle.

Belair gets the better of the exchange and she hoists Banks up over her head in a military press position. She puts one of her hands down and is literally holding Sasha Banks over her head with one hand now, which draws a big reaction from the fans.

Lynch re-enters the mix as Belair is bumped to the outside of the ring now. Banks and Lynch are left alone in the ring to mix it up, and Banks controls the action. She grabs Lynch and pushes off the ropes with her feet, knocking Belair off the apron in the process, before settling on the mat looking for the Bank Statement on Lynch.

Belair hits the ring and breaks it up. All three mix it up in the corner of the ring. Belair hoists Banks up in a torture rack position. Graves thinks she's looking for the KOD, but it is irrelevant as Lynch comes off the top-rope and takes out both Banks and Belair with a missile dropkick.

Becky Lynch hits a nice bulldog on Belair for a near fall. She blasts Banks on the ring apron with a variety of kicks and then climbs to the middle rope, connecting with a flying leg drop to the back of Banks head. She goes for the cover after Banks crashes down on the mat, however "The Boss" kicks out to keep this one alive. The fans react with a "This is awesome!" chant as Lynch takes turns delivering stomps to Banks and Belair as they are both laid out in the ring.

We see some unique three-way spots that shows off the impressive strength of Bianca Belair. She hooks Lynch for a suplex and hoists her up as Banks flips over her looking for a sunset flip pin attempt. Belair stomps on her and steps aside while still holding Lynch in the suplex position. Lynch's legs fall over though and she nearly falls forward, only for Belair to muscle her back up and over to finally finish the suplex in an impressive display of power.

Belair is bumped out of the ring and this leaves Banks and Lynch alone in the ring to duke it out. Banks establishes control of the champion and then locks her in her Bank Statement submission finisher in the middle of the ring. Belair hits the ring and does some back-flip, splashing onto Lynch and Banks to break up the Bank Statement. She goes for the cover on both afterwards, but they each kick out.

Now we see some back-and-forth finishing move attempts in a row until finally Lynch hits the Man-Handle Slam on Banks for a near fall that Belair ends up breaking up. Banks kicks Lynch out to the floor as she and Belair were looking for a spot on the ropes. Banks then looks to sunset-flip bomb Belair off the ring apron to the floor, however Belair avoids it. Banks looks for a tornado DDT off the ring apron but Belair blocks it. While they're fighting, Lynch runs and jumps off the barricade -- taking them both out with a splash.

Lynch looks for the DisArmHer submission on the mat on Belair back inside the ring, however Banks hits the ring to break it up. Lynch grabs Banks while still keeping the hold applied on Belair. She ends up getting Banks and Belair in the DisArmHer submission at the same time. Belair stands up with both of them on her back at the same time. Lynch falls off and Belair hits her KOD on Banks. Belair then picks Lynch up and hits the KOD on her. Banks takes Belair and yanks her out of the ring in an attempt to steal the pin.

She rushes over to Lynch, who grabs Banks and rolls her up and holds the ropes during the pin attempt to secure the three-count and retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in the process. The commentators talk about how with the win, Lynch will be bringing the SmackDown Women's title to Monday Night Raw.

Winner and STILL SmackDown Women's Champion: Becky Lynch