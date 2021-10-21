nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Now it's time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta them. I'm not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I'm standing in from of you, I'm in the ring and nd I don't really need to talk to anybody in the back. If you wanna talk to me then feel free, but if I see you in the f***ing ring and you happen to be my opponent, just know I'm coming forward,"

nZo followed up with the following:

"Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down."

The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber.

Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List

Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2[...] Oct 21 - Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2[...]

'Go-Big Show' Featuring Cody Rhodes Has A Season Two Premiere Date

TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6[...] Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6[...]

Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow

AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Ramp[...] Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Ramp[...]

Jim Ross Dealing With 'Potential Skin Cancer' Issue

AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, th[...] Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue. On his Instagram, th[...]

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.[...] Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.[...]

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results (10/21/21) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now [...] Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now [...]

Becky Lynch Retains SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy o[...] Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy o[...]

nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber

The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...] Oct 21 - The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...]

Big E Retains WWE Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverag[...] Oct 21 - Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverag[...]

Xavier Woods Wins 2021 King Of The Ring Tournament At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...] Oct 21 - Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]

Goldberg Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up[...] Oct 21 - Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up[...]

Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...] Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]

Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...] Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]

Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...] Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...] Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]

WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal

WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...] Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]

The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of[...]

WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later

WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]

MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."

MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...] Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]

Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada

Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...] Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]

Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right

Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...] Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]

Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber

MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...] Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]

WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT

WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...] Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]

Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]