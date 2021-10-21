Xavier Woods Wins 2021 King Of The Ring Tournament At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

King Of The Ring Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

We head to the elaborate video package telling the story leading up to the finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament, as we see the battles won by Finn Balor and Xavier Woods to secure their spot in the finals.

From there, we shoot back inside the arena where Balor's theme hits and "The Prince" makes his way out and heads down to the ring. His music dies down.

The theme for Xavier Woods plays and out comes the popular veteran performer to a great reaction from the fans in Saudi Arabia. He plays the trombone and has fun in typical Xavier Woods fashion as he settles into the squared circle.

Now the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our KOTR final showdown between Woods and Balor. We see Balor jump off to an early offensive advantage. He controls the action for a couple of minutes and then Woods fires back up and takes over.

Woods gets in some big kicks and a nice dropkick on Balor in the ropes. He goes for another spot in the ropes, however Balor avoids it and decks Woods with a leaping kick to the side of his head. The fans try and get a "This is awesome!" chant going, but it doesn't spread enough to get loud.

Balor and Woods trade shots and Balor ends up hitting a nice reverse neck-breaker for a pin fall attempt. Woods kicks out. Balor backs in a corner and then runs and hits a sling blade on Woods. He stops in the other corner and stalks him, waiting for him to get up. He charges at him when he does but walks right into a super kick from Woods for his efforts.

The two both take a moment to recover as they are each down and out after the big shot connects from Woods. Back on their feet, they trade shots until Balor lays Woods out with a leaping overhead kick that blasts him in the dome. Balor goes for another big shot when Woods gets up, but Woods avoids it and decks Balor. He then takes him to the top-rope and connects with a picture-perfect super plex for a close near fall.

We hear a loud "This is awesome!" chant that does spread throughout the arena this time. Woods heads to the top-rope and walks the rope a bit before launching himself off for a flying elbow smash. Balor ends up countering it as Woods was coming down. This leads to a fired up comeback from Balor. He hits his usual pre-finisher spots and then heads to the top-rope for the Coup de Grace, only for Woods to avoid it.

Woods fires up and hits a bunch of kicks and then a gut-buster on Balor. He then heads up to the top-rope. He walks the top-rope a bit again and once more launches himself off with a flying elbow smash that connects this time. He makes the cover and scores the pin fall victory. Xavier Woods is your 2021 WWE King of the Ring.

He gets emotional immediately after scoring the pin and then talks into the camera about how he said this was his destiny. We see replays of the finish as Woods heads up the ramp to take his rightful spot on the throne. He puts the crown on and then the announcer says "all hail King Xavier." He puts his robe on as fireworks and pyro explodes and the fans give him a big pop as his music plays to continue his fun-spirited celebration. Got to love it!

Winner and King Of The Ring tournament champion: Xavier Woods