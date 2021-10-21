WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Goldberg Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021
Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today.
Goldberg picked up the victory with a vicious spear off the stage!
Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:
No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
We see the elaborate video package that tells the story leading up to tonight's grudge match showdown between "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Fame legend Goldberg.
From there, we re-enter Mohammed Abdu Arena where Lashley's theme hits and "The All Mighty" one himself begins making his way down to the ring. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.
The commentators remind us the added stipulation given to this contest during the Kickoff Show, as the previously announced No Holds Barred match will now also be a Falls Count Anywhere bout.
After a pause to build some anticipation, we see a shot backstage as someone comes up and knocks on the locker room door of Goldberg and then the legend emerges. He is escorted by security as he makes his way to the entrance area.
Finally, we see smoke fill the entrance area and white out the camera shot on the WWE Network / Peacock broadcast as the iconic music of the pro wrestling legend plays and the fans in Saudi Arabia break out into loud "Goldberg! Goldberg!" chants to the tune of his theme.
He emerges through the smoke and then heads to the ring as the chants continue. As he settles into the ring, we see Lashley wrapping his hand with a steel chain prior to the bell sounding. Now the bell does sound to get this match off-and-running.
Goldberg charges over and starts firing away at Lashley with shots, however after Lashley responds back with his first shot of his own with the chain-wrapped fist, the tables quickly turn into the favor of "The All Mighty" one. He pummels Goldberg from one side of the ring to the other and then stops to head out to the ringside area to retrieve a steel chair.
Lashley re-enters the ring with the chair and blasts Goldberg with it. He then heads back out to the floor and reaches under the ring for some more goodies. He pulls out a table, which Michael Cole calls a ladder until he is corrected, and slides it into the ring. He re-enters the ring himself and goes to work on the knee of Goldberg that was softened up in their last in-ring encounter.
Now he heads over and unfolds one leg of the table. He leans it up against the corner of the ring. He notices Goldberg slowly getting back to his feet, so he shifts his focus to him, charging over and nearly spearing him out of his boots. He puts Goldberg's already hurt knee through a steel chair. He stomps on it, looking to permanently tear apart the knee of the WWE Hall of Fame legend. He hops on the middle rope and jumps off, stomping on it again.
Bobby Lashley stalks Goldberg, waiting for him to get up. He charges at him with a full head of steam looking to turn him inside-out with a spear. Instead, Goldberg moves and Lashley explodes through the table set up in the corner of the ring earlier.
This allows Goldberg to take over, as he begins mounting his offensive comeback in full form now, complete with the intensity returning to his eyes. He blasts Lashley with a spear and the commentators say this one is over. He decides against finishing him off. On the floor, Goldberg rushes at Lashley and blasts him with another spear through a bunch of the production gear next to the commentary section.
Goldberg proceeds to bash Lashley off of anything that is solid enough to withstand impact, including the steel steps. Goldberg stalks Lashley around the ring and then up the ramp, as it looks like Lashley is running from him. Instead, we see him stop at the top of the ramp and start smiling as out comes The Hurt Business duo of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who have kendo sticks. Lashley takes one as well.
Alexander and Benjamin head down the ramp to attack Goldberg with the kendo sticks, but instead Goldberg takes them bout out. He heads up the ramp with a kendo stick. Lashley has one as well and is waiting for him. Goldberg decides against using his, breaking it over his leg instead. He beats Lashley down and then charges at him and spears him off the ramp. They crash through a table way down below. Goldberg pops up and covers him and gets the pin fall victory.
Lashley's arms and other parts of his body are bleeding. Goldberg heads up to the ringside area and hugs some kids in the front row before heading back up the ramp as a bunch of replays from different angles of the finishing spear off the entrance ramp spot is shown over-and-over again. We return live and we see Lashley manage to get to his feet on his own power, which elicits a pop from Corey Graves on commentary. The camera shows a close up of Goldberg before he heads backstage. He talks into the camera, saying, "Don't EVER mess with my family!" We head to an ad break after this.
