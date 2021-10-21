Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Queen's Crown Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

When we return from the ad time out, we see a video that tells the story of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament, showing the journey that Zelina Vega and Doudrop took to make it to the finals.

From there, we hear the theme music for our first finalist in the inaugural Queen's Crown tourney. She makes her way out with extra clothing on, per the usual standards for women's matches in Saudi Arabia.

Both women are in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. After several minutes of back-and-forth action, including a big DDT spot from Vega, we see Doudrop take over and just as it seemed she was about to get things finished up, Vega ends up scoring the victory out of nowhere.

After the victory, Vega heads up to the throne at the top of the entrance area and puts on her crown and robe and plays to the fans as the commentators talk about her being the first person in WWE history to hold the honor of winning the new, annual Queen's Crown tournament.

Winner and FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner: Zelina Vega