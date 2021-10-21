WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and were successful in defending them.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Raw Tag-Team Championships
AJ Styles & Omos vs. RK-Bro (c)

We're back inside Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh and we see some highlights of AJ Styles and Omos causing havoc in recent weeks, beating down The Street Profits and others as they continue their journey to recapture the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

The theme for AJ Styles plays and out comes "The Phenomenal One" along with his tag-team partner, the giant Omos. The challengers settle inside the squared circle and then their music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Randy Orton's theme hits and out comes the reigning, defending Raw Tag-Team Champions -- RK-Bro. "The Viper" and Riddle head out and begin making their way to the ring, only for Riddle to scoot to the back. Orton looks upset thinking Riddle bailed on him, but then "The Original Bro" comes back out on a camel.

Riddle rides the camel down to the ring looking like the happiest person on planet earth, while Orton looks confused and even a bit jealous as the champs make their grand entrance to the ring for our first title match of the day here at Crown Jewel.

The bell sounds and it will be Riddle and Styles kicking things off for their respective teams. Styles blasts Riddle with the first shots and then taunts him and the fans. The fans are already chanting "This is awesome!" as Riddle starts firing away at Styles with kicks. He then tags Orton into the match.

Orton hits the ring and picks up where Riddle left off, taking it to Styles as the fans break out in a thunderous "RKO! RKO!" chant. Orton tried to oblige them, as he goes for an "RKO out of nowhere," however Styles has it well-scouted and manages to avoid it. Orton opts instead to stomp every bit of Styles' body, "Rugged" Ronnie Garvin style, as the fans react to each shot.

Riddle tags back in and Orton hoists him up in the air by lifting him up for a back-flip splash onto Styles for a near fall. Riddle picks Styles up in a gut-wrench suplex spot without going for the actual suplex. He holds him in that position and swings him around in circles and then slams him down. The fans give that a big reaction and then Styles heads over and tags in Omos.

Omos stares Riddle down as the fans quiet down and the giant begins his beatdown of "The Original Bro." He hoists Riddle up, but Riddle escapes out the back door and quickly scrambles to his corner and makes the tag to Orton. Orton stares at Omos and soaks in his massive size before stepping through the ropes to begin his attempt at fighting this mammoth human being.

We see Orton blast Omos with a big punch, only for the big man to laugh it off and ask him if that's all he's got. He tries this a few more times and then Omos finally responds with a shot of his own, decking Orton with a big boot to the face. He hoists Orton up with ease and then drops him face-first on the top turnbuckle. Styles shouts instructions at Omos from the apron as Orton continues to find himself on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown.

Now Omos drags Orton over to his team's corner and makes the tag to Styles. Styles comes in and picks up where Omos left off, taking it to "The Viper" as the fans try and rally behind him with "Randy! Randy!" chants. Randy tries firing up and he throws some punches at Styles, but Styles kills his comeback attempt with a picture-perfect drop kick. He then tags Omos back into the match. Omos grabs a hold of Orton with a vice-like grip on his traps.

After inflicting some more punishment, Omos tags Styles back in. Orton also tags out and back in comes Riddle. Styles blasts Riddle with a Pele kick that finds the mark, but Riddle recovers quickly and gains the upper-hand on "The Phenomenal One." He then tags Orton back in. Orton takes Styles out and then drapes him over the middle rope for his trademark DDT spot. He sees Omos coming and lets go of Styles. He heads over to Omos and Riddle helps from the ringside area on the floor.

Orton returns his focus to Styles, who is setting Orton up for a big "Phenomenal Forearm" finisher, but Orton sees it coming. Styles ends up springboarding off the ropes with Orton catching him with an RKO out of nowhere. Riddle comes off the top with his Floating Bro finisher to follow-up and then they score the pin fall to retain their Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag-Team Champions: RK-Bro


