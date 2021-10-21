WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021

Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Ali vs. Mansoor

After a quick commercial time out, we return to the ring entrance of Ali, as it is time for our second match of the evening here on the main card at Crown Jewel.

Ali settles into the ring as some highlights are shown from recent weeks to tell the story leading up to his showdown against his former partner Mansoor.

Back live, Ali's music wraps up and now the theme for Mansoor plays and the crowd goes nuts as the Riyadh native and WWE's first Saudi Arabian Superstar makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Ali jumps off to an early offensive lead, however it doesn't last long, as Mansoor fires up and gets the crowd on their feet as he takes it to Ali. Ali takes a breather at ringside to regroup, stopping only to yell at the fans to shut up.

He heads back in the ring and Mansoor goes right back to work on him and Ali is having trouble dealing with the momentum that the Saudi Superstar has built. Ali attempts to roll out to ringside to regroup again, but this time Mansoor is having none of it, as he hits a dropkick through the ropes.

He goes to follow-up, however Ali yanks him down feet-first off the ring apron and he bounces out to the floor, with his head bashing on the hard corner of the ring apron on the way down. Ali stops to taunt the fans a bit and then brings the action back into the ring.

Mansoor fights back into competitive form, but Ali stops him and connects with a big tornado DDT that shifts the momentum back into his favor. Ali beats Mansoor down while shouting and taunting him, calling him a worthless loser and blasting him with kicks in the corner.

Finally Mansoor hears one too many insults and he catches a kick and gets up with an angry look on his face. He starts fighting back and beating Ali down. The crowd rallies behind him as he continues to work over Ali in the corner of the ring. Ali tries popping up but runs right into a big clothesline from Mansoor that turns him inside-out.

We see Mansoor run and go for a dive through the ropes, but he launched himself right into a dropkick from Ali on the floor. Ali heads to the top-rope and goes for a crazy high spot, but Mansoor rolls out of the way. He then connects with a belly-to-belly suplex. He heads to the top-rope backwards and hits a moonsault.

He sells his neck that Ali has been working on throughout the match upon landing and then goes for the cover. Ali reverses into a koji clutch after the count of two. Mansoor eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Ali goes for the 450 splash off the top but Mansoor moves. He then hits a springboard neckbreaker of his own and scores the pin fall victory over Ali. His hometown fans give him a nice reception after the victory.

Winner: Mansoor

Olympic Silver Medalist Tareg Hamedi Knocks Out Ali

Once the match wraps up, we see Mansoor celebrating when Ali attacks him out of frustration for losing. He beats him down and then out of nowhere, some music hits and out comes someone dressed up in a karate gi with a red belt on, as well as a Saudi Arabian head-dress.

We discover that it is Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi, who earned a silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the 75kg division of Kumite. The commentators inform us of this and how he was disqualified from winning gold after knocking out his opponent.

Ali and Hamedi have a staredown as the crowd gives this a mega-reaction, and they are clearly aware of who this is, even though virtually everyone watching will probably be scratching their heads. He hits the same blow that got him DQ'd, which the commentators point out. He leaves Ali laying and then he and Mansoor celebrate for the Saudi fans.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #crownjewel #wwecrownjewel #ali #mansoor #tareg hamedi
https://wrestlr.me/71527/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 21
Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21
Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21
Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21
WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal
WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21
The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show
WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21
WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later
WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21
MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."
MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21
Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada
Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21
Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right
Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21
Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber
MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]
Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]

Oct 21
WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT
WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21
Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 20
Three Hours of Special Programming To Air Prior To WWE Crown Jewel 2021
WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]
Oct 20
WATCH: Full-Match Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999
FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...]
Oct 20 - FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...]
Oct 20
WWE Hires A New Vice President of Communications
WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...]
Oct 20 - WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...]
Oct 20
WATCH: Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Now Streaming
AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...]
Oct 20 - AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...]
Oct 20
Final Participant For IMPACT Bound For Glory Digital Title Match Revealed
The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]
Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]
Oct 20
Health Update On Jacy Jayne Following Botched Bump On WWE NXT
Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]
Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]
Oct 20
Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega
During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]
Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]
Oct 20
Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19
WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]
Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]
Oct 20
WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality
WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]
Oct 20
PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look
Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]
Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]
Oct 20
WATCH: The Undertaker Introduces Pitbull At 2021 Riyadh Season Festival In Saudi Arabia
The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]
Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]
Oct 20
Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]
Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π