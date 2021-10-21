Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Ali vs. Mansoor

After a quick commercial time out, we return to the ring entrance of Ali, as it is time for our second match of the evening here on the main card at Crown Jewel.

Ali settles into the ring as some highlights are shown from recent weeks to tell the story leading up to his showdown against his former partner Mansoor.

Back live, Ali's music wraps up and now the theme for Mansoor plays and the crowd goes nuts as the Riyadh native and WWE's first Saudi Arabian Superstar makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Ali jumps off to an early offensive lead, however it doesn't last long, as Mansoor fires up and gets the crowd on their feet as he takes it to Ali. Ali takes a breather at ringside to regroup, stopping only to yell at the fans to shut up.

He heads back in the ring and Mansoor goes right back to work on him and Ali is having trouble dealing with the momentum that the Saudi Superstar has built. Ali attempts to roll out to ringside to regroup again, but this time Mansoor is having none of it, as he hits a dropkick through the ropes.

He goes to follow-up, however Ali yanks him down feet-first off the ring apron and he bounces out to the floor, with his head bashing on the hard corner of the ring apron on the way down. Ali stops to taunt the fans a bit and then brings the action back into the ring.

Mansoor fights back into competitive form, but Ali stops him and connects with a big tornado DDT that shifts the momentum back into his favor. Ali beats Mansoor down while shouting and taunting him, calling him a worthless loser and blasting him with kicks in the corner.

Finally Mansoor hears one too many insults and he catches a kick and gets up with an angry look on his face. He starts fighting back and beating Ali down. The crowd rallies behind him as he continues to work over Ali in the corner of the ring. Ali tries popping up but runs right into a big clothesline from Mansoor that turns him inside-out.

We see Mansoor run and go for a dive through the ropes, but he launched himself right into a dropkick from Ali on the floor. Ali heads to the top-rope and goes for a crazy high spot, but Mansoor rolls out of the way. He then connects with a belly-to-belly suplex. He heads to the top-rope backwards and hits a moonsault.

He sells his neck that Ali has been working on throughout the match upon landing and then goes for the cover. Ali reverses into a koji clutch after the count of two. Mansoor eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Ali goes for the 450 splash off the top but Mansoor moves. He then hits a springboard neckbreaker of his own and scores the pin fall victory over Ali. His hometown fans give him a nice reception after the victory.

Winner: Mansoor

Olympic Silver Medalist Tareg Hamedi Knocks Out Ali

Once the match wraps up, we see Mansoor celebrating when Ali attacks him out of frustration for losing. He beats him down and then out of nowhere, some music hits and out comes someone dressed up in a karate gi with a red belt on, as well as a Saudi Arabian head-dress.

We discover that it is Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi, who earned a silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the 75kg division of Kumite. The commentators inform us of this and how he was disqualified from winning gold after knocking out his opponent.

Ali and Hamedi have a staredown as the crowd gives this a mega-reaction, and they are clearly aware of who this is, even though virtually everyone watching will probably be scratching their heads. He hits the same blow that got him DQ'd, which the commentators point out. He leaves Ali laying and then he and Mansoor celebrate for the Saudi fans.