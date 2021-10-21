WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Hell In A Cell
Edge vs. Seth Rollins

The commentary crew sends us to the elaborate video package to tell the story leading up the highly-anticipated Hell ‌In A Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins. We're starting things off with a bang!

After the package wraps up, we hear the ominous music that plays as the Hell In A Cell cage is lowered over the ring. We then hear the familiar sounds of "BURN IT DOWN!!!!" as Seth (freakin') Rollins makes his way out.

Rollins heads down to the ring for our opening bout of the evening as fire pyro explodes from the entrance ramp. He settles inside the ring enclosed by the HIAC structure and his music dies down.

We hear the fans boo as we watch Rollins survey the audience from one side of the building to the other. He is then startled as we hear "YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME!" and then on this day, we see clearly as "The Rated-R Superstar" emerges.

Edge makes his way down to the ring as the crowd reacts in Saudi Arabia and fireworks and pyro explodes from the entrance area as the WWE Hall of Fame legend prepares to enter hell for his grudge match showdown against Rollins.

There's a big fight feel, and it's only noon on the east coast, folks! Crown Jewel is live! It sounds like the fans are actually singing along with the lyrics to Edge's theme as he checks the strength of the HIAC cage surrounding the ring before entering.

Now we see Rollins and Edge intensely staring each other down inside the ring as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. They finally collide and start brawling with a wild exchange of back-and-forth strikes. Edge beats Rollins down in the corner but then Rollins turns the tables and does the same to him.

Edge fights back into the lead again as the fans break out in an early, thunderous "This is awesome!" chant. Edge beats Rollins down and looks out to the crowd, who break out in "Yes!" chants. Edge goes to pick up Rollins but Rollins catches him off guard and chokes him throat-first over the top rope before connecting with a leaping springboard knee to the dome.

Rollins sees Edge recovering on the floor at ringside and decides to hit the ropes to build up a head of steam for a dive through the ropes. It goes bad for him, however, as Edge side-steps him and helps guide him for his landing -- face-first into the HIAC cage. Edge grinds Rollins face into the cell to follow-up and then he rams him into it. He rams him into the steel steps after that and he now finds himself in a comfortable offensive lead.

This doesn't last long, however, as Rollins shifts the momentum in his favor moments later and immediately turns up the violence level as well. He looks to tear the eye of Edge out. He rams him into the cell when the action spills out to the ringside area. The fans chant "Let's go Edge!" as Rollins continues to dominate the action, slamming and bashing Edge into anything solid in sight

Edge recovers and brings two chairs in the ring as the commentators remind new fans about his fondness of con-chair-to's. Rollins avoids it and takes back over. After a leg of the chair is broken off, which has become a regular weapon used in recent Edge matches, Rollins ends up with it and he bashes it directly into the eye of "The Rated-R Superstar." The fans immediately go dead silent after the scary looking spot.

Rollins continues to beat down the WWE Hall of Fame legend, and now a table has been introduced to the match. The fans react with a loud cheer, even though Rollins was the one who brought it into play, setting it up outside of the ring. The battle gets going again before he can use it. Rollins finally gets Edge down and begins climbing up to the top-rope. Edge pops up and shoves Rollins off, and Rollins goes crashing violently through the table he set up moments ago at ringside.

We see the action return to the ring, as Edge brings a lifeless Rollins back into the squared circle and delivers some more punishment before heading back out to the ringside area to retrieve half of the steel steps. He brings them into the ring and sets them up in the middle. He drags Rollins over to them and connects with an Edge-O-Matic on Rollins that sees Rollins land hard on the unforgiving steel steps. Edge picks up a steel chair as the fans chant "This is awesome!"

"The Rated-R Superstar" takes the chair with him and heads up the ropes with it as Rollins is still laid out on the steel steps in the ring. He comes flying off with an elbow smash with the chair over his arm and connects. He goes for the cover after this, but Rollins somehow finds a way to kick out and keep this brutal HIAC match alive. Edge stalks Rollins looking for a spear, but Rollins recovers and blasts him with a super kick as he comes charging in. He follows that up with a Pedigree and a pin attempt, but somehow Edge kicks out as well.

Rollins backs in a corner and stalks Edge. He looks for the stomp but Edge avoids it and hits Rollins with his own buckle-bomb spot. After that he blasts him with a spear and goes for the cover. The fans bit on it being the finish, although Rollins again managed to kick out at two. The fans react to the kick out with an absolutely thunderous "This is awesome!" chant as the commentators point out that this is only the first match of the show.

Now we see Edge head back out to the ringside area looking for something. He reaches under the ring and pulls out a table and slides it into the ring. He isn't satisfied, however, and heads back under the ring and pulls out a ladder. The fans react with a loud gasp and cheer as Edge wears a sadistic look on his face and puts the giant ladder into the ring. He re-enters the ring as well and lawn-darts the top of the still-folded ladder into the face of Rollins. He sets it up leaning in the corner of the ring. He goes to whip Rollins into it but Rollins reverses and whips Edge into it -- hard.

The two brawl back-and-forth and then Rollins takes over again. He sets up a table inside the ring and the ladder is set up near it as well. Edge climbs up one side of the ladder while Rollins is on the top-rope on the opposite side of the ladder. He flips over Edge's head and connects with a sunset bomb that puts "The Rated-R Superstar" through the table. He goes for the cover and still, Edge somehow finds a way to kick out before the count of three.

A frustrated Rollins heads out to the ringside area and starts looking for any kind of other weapons under the ring. He pulls out whatever he can find and then sees Edge staggering around lifeless, completely out of it on his feet. He decides to re-enter the ring and he decks him with a super kick. He lays Edge out with a few more big shots and then starts taunting him as he lays lifeless on the mat. He goes over to a tool box he threw in the ring when looking for weapons a moment ago.

He grabs a long steel chain that he found in it and he wraps it around his boot as he is backed up in the corner stalking Edge with a violent steel-chain-wrapped stomp in mind. He waits for Edge to get up and Edge manages to barely sit up. Rollins walks over and blasts Edge with a super kick with the chain-wrapped boot. We see cuts and bloody welts all over the back of Edge as he falls down to the mat. Rollins isn't satisfied, so he grabs a steel chair and lays it on the mat. He puts Edge's face/head on it and backs into the corner after shouting in his face, "This is how it ends!"

Rollins runs to Edge with violent intentions but Edge pops up and grabs the chair his head was laying on and rams it into the low blow region of Rollins. Edge gets back to his feet and waits for Rollins to get up as well. He then blasts him with a big super kick. Rollins makes it up to his knees and crawls to Edge, only to get laid out with another super kick. Edge grabs the chain wrapped around Rollins' boot and he unwraps it. He takes it and wraps it around Rollins' face and squeezes it. Rollins crawls to the toolbox still in the ring and grabs a wrench. Edge takes it from him and uses it to pull back on Rollins open mouth with it in the crossface position.

Just as it looked like Rollins was about to tap out but Edge decides to let him go in favor of a more violent, barbaric ending. He backs up and stalks Rollins, waiting for him to get up just enough that he charges back towards him and connects with a big stomp. He goes for the cover and this time he gets it. What an absolutely incredible opening contest here at WWE Crown Jewel.

Winner: Edge

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #crownjewel #wwecrownjewel #edge #seth rollins #hell in a cell
https://wrestlr.me/71526/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 21
Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21
Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21
Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21
WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal
WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21
The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show
WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21
WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later
WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21
MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."
MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21
Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada
Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21
Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right
Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21
Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber
MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]
Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]

Oct 21
WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT
WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21
Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 20
Three Hours of Special Programming To Air Prior To WWE Crown Jewel 2021
WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]
Oct 20
WATCH: Full-Match Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999
FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...]
Oct 20 - FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...]
Oct 20
WWE Hires A New Vice President of Communications
WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...]
Oct 20 - WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...]
Oct 20
WATCH: Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Now Streaming
AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...]
Oct 20 - AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...]
Oct 20
Final Participant For IMPACT Bound For Glory Digital Title Match Revealed
The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]
Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]
Oct 20
Health Update On Jacy Jayne Following Botched Bump On WWE NXT
Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]
Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]
Oct 20
Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega
During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]
Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]
Oct 20
Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19
WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]
Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]
Oct 20
WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality
WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]
Oct 20
PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look
Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]
Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]
Oct 20
WATCH: The Undertaker Introduces Pitbull At 2021 Riyadh Season Festival In Saudi Arabia
The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]
Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]
Oct 20
Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]
Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π