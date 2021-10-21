Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:

Hell In A Cell

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

The commentary crew sends us to the elaborate video package to tell the story leading up the highly-anticipated Hell ‌In A Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins. We're starting things off with a bang!

After the package wraps up, we hear the ominous music that plays as the Hell In A Cell cage is lowered over the ring. We then hear the familiar sounds of "BURN IT DOWN!!!!" as Seth (freakin') Rollins makes his way out.

Rollins heads down to the ring for our opening bout of the evening as fire pyro explodes from the entrance ramp. He settles inside the ring enclosed by the HIAC structure and his music dies down.

We hear the fans boo as we watch Rollins survey the audience from one side of the building to the other. He is then startled as we hear "YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME!" and then on this day, we see clearly as "The Rated-R Superstar" emerges.

Edge makes his way down to the ring as the crowd reacts in Saudi Arabia and fireworks and pyro explodes from the entrance area as the WWE Hall of Fame legend prepares to enter hell for his grudge match showdown against Rollins.

There's a big fight feel, and it's only noon on the east coast, folks! Crown Jewel is live! It sounds like the fans are actually singing along with the lyrics to Edge's theme as he checks the strength of the HIAC cage surrounding the ring before entering.

Now we see Rollins and Edge intensely staring each other down inside the ring as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. They finally collide and start brawling with a wild exchange of back-and-forth strikes. Edge beats Rollins down in the corner but then Rollins turns the tables and does the same to him.

Edge fights back into the lead again as the fans break out in an early, thunderous "This is awesome!" chant. Edge beats Rollins down and looks out to the crowd, who break out in "Yes!" chants. Edge goes to pick up Rollins but Rollins catches him off guard and chokes him throat-first over the top rope before connecting with a leaping springboard knee to the dome.

Rollins sees Edge recovering on the floor at ringside and decides to hit the ropes to build up a head of steam for a dive through the ropes. It goes bad for him, however, as Edge side-steps him and helps guide him for his landing -- face-first into the HIAC cage. Edge grinds Rollins face into the cell to follow-up and then he rams him into it. He rams him into the steel steps after that and he now finds himself in a comfortable offensive lead.

This doesn't last long, however, as Rollins shifts the momentum in his favor moments later and immediately turns up the violence level as well. He looks to tear the eye of Edge out. He rams him into the cell when the action spills out to the ringside area. The fans chant "Let's go Edge!" as Rollins continues to dominate the action, slamming and bashing Edge into anything solid in sight

Edge recovers and brings two chairs in the ring as the commentators remind new fans about his fondness of con-chair-to's. Rollins avoids it and takes back over. After a leg of the chair is broken off, which has become a regular weapon used in recent Edge matches, Rollins ends up with it and he bashes it directly into the eye of "The Rated-R Superstar." The fans immediately go dead silent after the scary looking spot.

Rollins continues to beat down the WWE Hall of Fame legend, and now a table has been introduced to the match. The fans react with a loud cheer, even though Rollins was the one who brought it into play, setting it up outside of the ring. The battle gets going again before he can use it. Rollins finally gets Edge down and begins climbing up to the top-rope. Edge pops up and shoves Rollins off, and Rollins goes crashing violently through the table he set up moments ago at ringside.

We see the action return to the ring, as Edge brings a lifeless Rollins back into the squared circle and delivers some more punishment before heading back out to the ringside area to retrieve half of the steel steps. He brings them into the ring and sets them up in the middle. He drags Rollins over to them and connects with an Edge-O-Matic on Rollins that sees Rollins land hard on the unforgiving steel steps. Edge picks up a steel chair as the fans chant "This is awesome!"

"The Rated-R Superstar" takes the chair with him and heads up the ropes with it as Rollins is still laid out on the steel steps in the ring. He comes flying off with an elbow smash with the chair over his arm and connects. He goes for the cover after this, but Rollins somehow finds a way to kick out and keep this brutal HIAC match alive. Edge stalks Rollins looking for a spear, but Rollins recovers and blasts him with a super kick as he comes charging in. He follows that up with a Pedigree and a pin attempt, but somehow Edge kicks out as well.

Rollins backs in a corner and stalks Edge. He looks for the stomp but Edge avoids it and hits Rollins with his own buckle-bomb spot. After that he blasts him with a spear and goes for the cover. The fans bit on it being the finish, although Rollins again managed to kick out at two. The fans react to the kick out with an absolutely thunderous "This is awesome!" chant as the commentators point out that this is only the first match of the show.

Now we see Edge head back out to the ringside area looking for something. He reaches under the ring and pulls out a table and slides it into the ring. He isn't satisfied, however, and heads back under the ring and pulls out a ladder. The fans react with a loud gasp and cheer as Edge wears a sadistic look on his face and puts the giant ladder into the ring. He re-enters the ring as well and lawn-darts the top of the still-folded ladder into the face of Rollins. He sets it up leaning in the corner of the ring. He goes to whip Rollins into it but Rollins reverses and whips Edge into it -- hard.

The two brawl back-and-forth and then Rollins takes over again. He sets up a table inside the ring and the ladder is set up near it as well. Edge climbs up one side of the ladder while Rollins is on the top-rope on the opposite side of the ladder. He flips over Edge's head and connects with a sunset bomb that puts "The Rated-R Superstar" through the table. He goes for the cover and still, Edge somehow finds a way to kick out before the count of three.

A frustrated Rollins heads out to the ringside area and starts looking for any kind of other weapons under the ring. He pulls out whatever he can find and then sees Edge staggering around lifeless, completely out of it on his feet. He decides to re-enter the ring and he decks him with a super kick. He lays Edge out with a few more big shots and then starts taunting him as he lays lifeless on the mat. He goes over to a tool box he threw in the ring when looking for weapons a moment ago.

He grabs a long steel chain that he found in it and he wraps it around his boot as he is backed up in the corner stalking Edge with a violent steel-chain-wrapped stomp in mind. He waits for Edge to get up and Edge manages to barely sit up. Rollins walks over and blasts Edge with a super kick with the chain-wrapped boot. We see cuts and bloody welts all over the back of Edge as he falls down to the mat. Rollins isn't satisfied, so he grabs a steel chair and lays it on the mat. He puts Edge's face/head on it and backs into the corner after shouting in his face, "This is how it ends!"

Rollins runs to Edge with violent intentions but Edge pops up and grabs the chair his head was laying on and rams it into the low blow region of Rollins. Edge gets back to his feet and waits for Rollins to get up as well. He then blasts him with a big super kick. Rollins makes it up to his knees and crawls to Edge, only to get laid out with another super kick. Edge grabs the chain wrapped around Rollins' boot and he unwraps it. He takes it and wraps it around Rollins' face and squeezes it. Rollins crawls to the toolbox still in the ring and grabs a wrench. Edge takes it from him and uses it to pull back on Rollins open mouth with it in the crossface position.

Just as it looked like Rollins was about to tap out but Edge decides to let him go in favor of a more violent, barbaric ending. He backs up and stalks Rollins, waiting for him to get up just enough that he charges back towards him and connects with a big stomp. He goes for the cover and this time he gets it. What an absolutely incredible opening contest here at WWE Crown Jewel.

Winner: Edge