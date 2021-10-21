WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021
WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
Courtesy of our LIVE coverage partner RAJAH.com here is what went down:
The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show and then we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of The Usos. The SmackDown Tag-Team Champions make their way down to the ring for this non-title pre-show match.
They settle into the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme plays for The Hurt Business and out comes the team of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The duo make their way down to the ring.
Now the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The crowd in Saudi Arabia immediately breaks out in an enthusiastic "Uso! Uso!" chant as the early action gets underway. We see Uso dominate the action early on, taking it to Alexander as the fans rally behind him with "Let's go Uso!" chants.
Alexander ends up cutting Uso's momentum short and then he makes the tag to Benjamin, who comes into the ring and picks up where he left off, putting a sleeper-hold on the crowd in the process. Benjamin tags Alexander back in and the two hit a double-team spot on Uso for a near fall.
After Cedric works him over for a bit, he brings Benjamin back in and the longtime veteran keeps the pressure on one-half of the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, all-the-while keeping him on his side of the ring and far away from the tag he badly needs to make to his brother.
Uso starts to show signs of life, as the crowd comes to life a bit as well, although The Hurt Business do a good job of shutting that down before it gets started. Jey Uso fires up again and starts blasting Benjamin with big shots that gets the crowd going again. This time he buys himself some time by decking Benjamin. He finally makes the tag.
The crowd goes nuts as the fresh Jimmy Uso hits the ring. Benjamin also makes the tag and in comes Alexander to take the fired up offensive comeback of The Usos as the crowd continues to go nuts. Benjamin ends up tagging back in and connecting with his Pay Dirt spot but the Usos survive and end up hitting double super kicks and a big Uso splash off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.
